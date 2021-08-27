USD/JPY bounces in sync with Treasury yields, regains 110.00 ahead of Powell

- USD/JPY catches a fresh bid and recaptures 110.00 in Europe.
- Treasury yields rebound as the risk sentiment improves.
- US PCE data, Powell’s Jackson Hole’s speech to test commitments above 110.00.
USD/JPY is staging an impressive bounce from the Asian session lows of 109.89, as the bulls are back in the game, recapturing the 110.00 level in the lead up to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s showdown at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields across the curve, with the 10-year rates jumping to 1.350%, underpinned the rebound in the major.
The risk trades are in a better position, reflective of the 0.30% gain in the S&P 500 futures, as investors are seen shrugging off the latest hawkish Fed view and geopolitical political tensions over Kabul airport blasts.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading close to daily highs of 110.16, up 0.05% on the day, gradually taking cues from a minor US dollar bounce, courtesy of the rebound in the yields.
Earlier on, the yen held the upper edge against the greenback as the market licked its wounds over the Afghanistan bombing, which saw about 12 US troops and 60 civilians as causalities. In the aftermath, US President Joe Biden pledged to strike back at ISIS, who claimed responsibility for the ill-fated incident.
Going forward, all eyes now remain on Powell’s speech, which is likely to offer fresh signals on the US central bank’s taper timeline. If Fed Chair turns dovish and refrains from any taper talk, the US dollar is likely to witness a massive sell-off in tandem with the yields, which could result in fresh declines in USD/JPY.
Also, of note remains the US PCE inflation data, although Powell’s speech is likely to hog the limelight, as an eventful week draws to an end.
USD/JPY: Technical levels
“One-week-old horizontal resistance near 110.22 can challenge the USD/JPY buyers before directing them to the key resistance line from July, around 110.45. Should the quote rises past 110.45, the monthly high of 110.80 may offer an intermediate halt before direct the bulls toward July’s peak of around 111.65. Meanwhile, a downside break of 200-SMA level of 109.90 will drag the quote towards an ascending support line from August 04, surrounding 109.50, FXStreet’s Analyst, Anil Panchal, explains.
USD/JPY: Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|110.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.82
|Daily SMA50
|110.15
|Daily SMA100
|109.66
|Daily SMA200
|107.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.23
|Previous Daily Low
|109.93
|Previous Weekly High
|110.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.12
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back above 1.1750 with eyes on Fed Chair Powell
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.1750, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of key event risks. Risk appetite improves despite simmering geopolitical tensions. Treasury yields ignore Fed’s hawkish view. US PCE inflation, Powell awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3700 amid mixed mood, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.3700, consolidating the previous losses amid risk reset. The US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields, as investors gear up for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. US PCE Inflation data will be eyed as well.
Gold eyes $1808, $1819 bullish targets ahead of Powell
Well, the Fed speculation on monetary policy normalization has once again turned in favor of the hawks heading into Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole showdown. However, the Kabul airport bombing and pre-Powell anxiety are keeping safe-haven gold buoyed.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.