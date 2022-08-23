- USD/JPY attracts some dip-buying on Tuesday and moves back closer to a one-month high.
- The USD stands tall near a two-decade high and offers support amid elevated US bond yields.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
The USD/JPY pair reverses an intraday dip to the 137.00 mark and climbs back closer to over a one-month high touched earlier this Tuesday. The pair is seen trading just above mid-137.00s during the early North American session and looking to build on its recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
The US dollar hits a two-decade high amid hawkish Fed expectations, which turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. Bullish traders further took cues from elevated US Treasury bond yields, resulting in the widening of the US-Japan rate differential and undermining the Japanese yen. This, along with the divergent Fed-Bank of Japan policy stance, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
Despite signs of easing US inflation, the recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials suggested that the US central bank will continue to tighten its monetary policy to tame inflation. In contrast, the BoJ has repeatedly said that it will stick to its ultra-easy policy settings and
remains committed to keeping the 10-year Japanese government bond yield around 0%. This, in turn, reaffirms the near-term positive outlook for the USD/JPY pair.
Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bullish bets and prefer to wait for a more hawkish message from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. Traders will further take cues from this week's important US macro releases. The combination of factors will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.
In the meantime, Tuesday's US economic docket - featuring the flash PMI prints, New Home Sales data and Richmond Manufacturing Index - will drive the USD demand. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, should provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|137.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.5
|Daily SMA50
|135.54
|Daily SMA100
|132.12
|Daily SMA200
|123.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.65
|Previous Daily Low
|136.7
|Previous Weekly High
|137.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.56
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
