USD/JPY boosted in Asian trade, eyes WS tops in 106.60s

- USD/JPY is drifting higher as we hade over to the NFP later today.
- Risk appetite was seeping through the latter part of this week, can it hold up?
USD/JPY is showing signs of resilience in Tokyo, extending the early Asian gains in the 106 handle ahead of today's Nonfarm Payrolls showdown which follows the Reserve Bank of Australia's SoMP. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 106.40 having climbed form a low of 106.22 and hitting a corrective high of 106.45.
Risk appetite was in full force overnight, with both European and US equities rallying on positive sentiment surrounding nations easing their lockdown measures despite the risks of a second COVID-1 wave of new cases and subsequent rising death tolls. Regardless, US yields fell, with the 2-year tumbling to a record-low and weighing on the greenback, sinking USD/JPY to a low of 106.22 following a spell of underperformance in the yen.
NFP in focus
Also, markets seemed to shrug off a surge in jobless claims. The claims will no doubt be reflected in a plunge in payrolls today along with a sharp rise in the unemployment rate.
What should also be taken into consideration by markets is that there will be measurement challenges which will potentially lead to the full degree of weakening being understated in the jobs data. Nonetheless, it is expected that we will see a collapse of greater than 20 million due to the exploding weekly jobless claims data.
"Measurement issues will likely be most apparent with the unemployment rate, with many job losers dropping out of the labour force because they have not been searching actively for a new job (TD: 15%)," analysts at TD Securities argued, adding:
- Our -25mn forecast for payrolls allows for some undercounting of weakness in the establishment survey data as well, with some firms not responding to the BLS because they have shut down,"
- Average hourly earnings were probably boosted by mix shifts, with relatively more weakening in payrolls in low-wage than in high-wage jobs. We expect the 12-month change to surge to 4.1% from 3.1%, but the acceleration should be discounted; it will not reflect fundamental strengthening.
Ris off themes to prevail
Meanwhile, risk appetite is on tenterhooks as we progress through the various themes of negative headlines, including the escalation of trade wars between the US and China. The yen is a favourite currency at times of financial market shocks and there could be more in store as we progress over the coming weeks. More on that here: AUD/JPY heading into the eye of the perfect storm
USD/JPY levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|106.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.26
|Daily SMA50
|107.63
|Daily SMA100
|108.62
|Daily SMA200
|108.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.66
|Previous Daily Low
|105.99
|Previous Weekly High
|107.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.36
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD in weekly tops near 0.6530 post-RBA's SoMP
AUD/USD keeps its range near weekly highs of 0.6532 even as the RBA's Monetary Policy Statement (SoMP) showed that the central bank will not raise the cash rate ahead of progress being made on its employment and inflation targets.
USD/JPY boosted in Asian trade, eyes WS tops in 106.60s
USD/JPY is showing signs of resilience in Tokyo, extending the early Asian gains in the 106 handle ahead of today's Nonfarm Payrolls showdown which follows the Reserve Bank of Australia's SoMP. Risk appetite was seeping through the latter part of this week, can it hold up?
US Non-Farm Payrolls April Preview: Emotions or facts for the markets
The collapse of the American labor market is a no longer a surprise. After seven weeks of initial claims numbers beyond anything previously experienced and a private payrolls figure that eliminated a decade’s job growth in one month markets are exhausted by superlatives.
Gold: Buyers struggle to extend run-up beyond $1,700
Gold again aims to break nine-day-old horizontal resistance. The bullion registers another U-turn from a nine-day-old horizontal resistance, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful. A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
WTI: Snaps two-day losing streak, but still below $24.00
WTI Futures for June registers over 1.0% gain after two-day declines. The black gold defies the previous two-day downside. Considering the gradually recovering RSI, the energy benchmark could extend the latest recoveries towards a 50-hour EMA level of $24.00.