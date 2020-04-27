The Bank of Japan (BoJ) removed the limit to buying government bonds. Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair is bearish in the short-term with critical support level seen at 106.95, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik reports.
Key quotes
“The BoJ had a one-day meeting instead of the usual two, and as suspected, policymakers removed the limit to buying government bonds. They will also relax rules and expand the type of assets the bank accepts as collateral.”
“The USD/JPY short-term picture is bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the price is further below moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining bearish strength.”
“Bears will likely take over the pair on a break below 106.95, the immediate support level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown
GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.
WTI: Bears relentless amid scarce storage, $10 mark back in sight
The WTI (June futures on Nymex) bearish momentum has resumed so far this Monday, down already $4 or 20% from last week’s high of $18.26. The US oil, currently, trades at 14.30, shedding about 15.50% on a daily basis.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.