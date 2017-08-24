USD/JPY: bid ahead of key Japanese CPI's and Jackson Hole speeches

USD/JPY: bid ahead of key Japanese CPI's and Jackson Hole speechesBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that JPY is weak and underperforming all of the G10 currencies along with gold.
Key Quotes:
"The broader tone remains dominant and JPY is suffering in response to the shift back toward risk appetite. There are no major near-term risks ahead of the domestic CPI data (7:30pm ET) followed by Friday’s Jackson Hole speeches."
"JPY appears most vulnerable against EUR on the basis of extended bullish EUR/JPY positioning with risk of a swift decline from the mid-127 area down toward 125."
