USD/JPY: better offered in Tokyo as traders awake to the "terror attack news"

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.39, down -0.16% on the day, having posted a daily high at 109.59 and low at 109.29.

USD/JPY is better offered in a risk-off environment as investors grow ever more concerned that yet another atrocity has taken place in the European market where terrorists have targeted innocent and holiday- making families along one of the Europe's most iconic tourists attractions, Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

Terror attack update: yen bid, driver still at large, arrests and suspects shot dead

At least 13 people have died so far and 100 are reported to be injured. The driver is still at large after a number of arrests already made. ISIS has claimed the terror attack.

There is a lot that we still don't know, but the latest information is the police operation that took place just an hour south of Barcelona in Cambrils, where armed police apprehended and shot dead several suspected terrorists. We are told by authorities the terrorists had been planning another terrorist attack in the region.

Meanwhile, the dollar was mixed overnight on domestic data, Fed chat and politics in the Whitehouse and later reacted to the news of the aforementioned terror attack.

Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet noted that the 4 hours chart shows that the pair met selling interest around a bearish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators maintain a strong bearish momentum within a negative territory. " ... all of which favors a new leg lower for the upcoming sessions, firstly towards the 108.80 level, while a break below it should lead to a test of the 108.00 regions," explained Bednarik.