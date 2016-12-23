USD/JPY: better offered in thin trade, testing below 117 handle

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 114.91, down -0.09% on the day, having posted a daily high at 115.11 and low at 114.73.

USD/JPY has been offered in Tokyo and extending the sell-off just before the open from 117.13. USD/JPY has been better offered since trade in London from 117.80 and heavy in thin trade while participants are still off having squared up ahead of the Xmas break, although movements can now be exaggerated as a result - meanwhile, there is little to go on fundamentally, although there was some poor data from the US overnight supporting an offer in the greenback.

Wall Street gives back some Xmas season gains in thin liquidity

BOJ Summary of Opinions: Long way to go to achieve 2% price target

Current price is 114.92, with resistance ahead at 115.02 (Daily Open), 115.11 (Daily High), 115.23 (Hourly 20 EMA), 115.24 (Monthly High) and 115.24 (Weekly High). Next support to the downside can be found at 114.85 (Yesterday's Low), 114.85 (Daily Classic PP), 114.73 (Daily Low), 114.50 (Weekly Classic PP) and 114.46 (Hourly 100 SMA).