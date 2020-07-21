USD/JPY bears taking the reigns as US dollar plummets to critical support

- USD/JPY suffers at the hands of the race to save the day by EU leaders.
- US economy under scrutiny, leaving the dollar out to dry.
USD/JPY has dropped to below the 107 handle and has marked a significant low on the charts, testing daily support.
At the time of writing, the pair is consolidating from printing a fresh low for the New York session at 106.68 within the 106.68/107.36 range for the day.
Its been a bad day for the US dollar bulls, with the greenback extending its decline to test monthly structure around the 95 figure.
DXY takes a hard fall
(DXY)
The bulls are moving away from the greenback and favouring the yen as safe-haven place, while investors weigh the economic impact of the coronavirus spread.
On a quiet economic calendar, Friday's data was likely revisited by markets on the light of the growing concerns pertaining to the spread of the virus in the US.
US consumer sentiment tumbled again in July following a lift in June.
To date opinions have been divided as to how quickly economies can recover from the damage caused by COVID-19.
But as case numbers keep rising around the world sentiment appear to favour a slower recovery than a rapid bounce back – which is how we have expected the economic recovery from the pandemic to play out.
This shift is starting to show up in the data such as the recent US consumer sentiment survey but is now yet reflected in equity markets.
If new case numbers don’t subside soon then consumers are likely to be spooked further and become more conservative in their spending habits,
analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
Dollar falling over the fiscal cliff
Meanwhile, fiscal policy remains the center of attention. Traders are leaning on the growth-enhancing policies in the wake of COVID and for that reason, the euro has left in a rocket ship on Tuesday following the virus deal news.
EU leaders ended a marathon Summit with agreement on proposed Budget (EUR1,0674bn per year until 2027) and Recovery Fund (EUR750bn).
While the agreement still needs to be ratified, markets are cheering the news that undoubtedly lowers EUR tail risks. An outlooked explained in this week's Chart of the Week.
This too is weighing on the US dollar which suffers at the hands of a less forthcoming agreement on home soil.
A US coronavirus relief bill is not likely to pass before the end of the month which has dented an already weakened USD.
Meanwhile, there is still far too much risk out there to leave the dollar out of one's portfolio.
Geopolitical tensions and uncertainties related to the virus will remain a threat to risk appetite for which either or has a tendency to allure investors to the safety of the greenback.
USD/JPY levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|107.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.26
|Daily SMA50
|107.48
|Daily SMA100
|107.54
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.54
|Previous Daily Low
|107.02
|Previous Weekly High
|107.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.67
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.