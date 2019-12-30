USD/JPY bears taking control in thin trade as US dollar remains under pressure

- USD/JPY feeling pressures as US dollar remains the laggard in thin trade.
- USD/JPY technical indicators remain within positive levels as a US/Sino trade deal remains on the horizon.
USD/JPY is under pressure in Tokyo during thin trading conditions with the yen picking up a bid across the board for little rhyme nor reasons. USD/JPY has fallen to a low of 109.36 from a high of 109.47 so far.
USD/JPY has struggled to hold in bullish territories in the 109 handle with repeated failures in recent sessions through the 109.60s. The US dollar came under pressure last week and was the laggard across the board into the closing session Friday which saw US stocks run-up higher record highs, yet the yen is bid in Asia today.
As explained in the above article, following an outsized bearish pin-bar on Christmas day, the US dollar index, DXY, dropped to test the 97 figure again with a lof of 96.92. The outlook, from a technical basis, remains bearish for the week ahead with the price on Friday closing below the double bottom support levels of 18th Oct. and 1st Nov. lows of 97.12/10 respectively. A 78.6% retracement brings in the 96.60s as a downside target for the week ahead.
Meanwhile, moves can be erratic at this time of year and it is prudent to wait for full markets to return in the New Year where fundamentals will be back in play, especially with a focus on global trade and geopolitical themes. The weekend headlines were positive in this respect whereby an article in the South China Morning Post indicated that the Chinese will 'honour' US trade war deal promises as talks progress in 'earnest'.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief Analyst at FXStreet, explained that the "USD/JPY pair has been hovering around the 109.50 price zone for over two weeks now, neutral yet bullish as it holds around December high at 109.72."
The daily chart confirms so, as the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators remain within positive levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is also neutral, as it is stuck around a flat 20 SMA but holding above the larger ones, as technical indicators ease modestly around their midlines, without enough directional strength.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bears taking control in thin trade as US dollar remains under pressure
USD/JPY extends losses in a bid to test the 109 handle, as the US dollar remains the laggard in thin trade so far this Monday. However, the USD/JPY technical indicators remain within positive levels as a US/Sino trade deal remains on the horizon.
AUD/USD: Buyers take aim at six-week-old rising trendline
AUD/USD rises to a fresh five-month high just below 0.7000. The pair sustains trading above the 15-week-old rising trend line. Short-term ascending resistance line can question the Bulls amid overbought RSI.
Week Ahead – Focus on manufacturing PMIs in subdued holiday week
The economic calendar will only marginally get busier in the coming week and trading volumes are not expected to pick up much as New Year celebrations get underway. However, key manufacturing gauges out of China and the US could spoil the festive rally in equities
Gold: Breakout confirmed on weekly, Doji on D1
Gold prices closed last week with 2.22% gains at $1,511, confirming a flag breakout on the weekly chart. The pattern indicates the rally from lows near $1,270 seen in April-May has resumed. The flag breakout has opened the doors for a retest of highs above $1,555.
GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD struggles for direction between 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100-bar SMA. Bullish MACD indicates the extension of the latest recovery to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on the successful breakout.