- USD/JPY struggles to maintain the bid, down -0.15% in Asia.
- Federal Reserve speakers have been a keen focus.
USD/JPY rose from just above 107.00 to 107.85 overnight but has run into supply and is down around -0.15% in the Tokyo open, reaching as low as 107.60. The Dollar was strong overnight but has come under some pressure in Asia, giving back some gains where the DXY had rallied some 0.70%.
Ears to the ground for Fed speakers
Geopolitical headlines were circulating, but without any real traction one way or the other and instead, traders were tuning into Federal Reserve sentiment. Its been ears to the ground for Fed speakers this week.
Overnight, we heard from Chicago Fed President Evans, who normally leans to the dovish side. He said that after the 2 cuts the FOMC has delivered, he forecasts inflation to overshoot 2% somewhat, so, “I did not have another rate cut in there” (dot plot). Richmond Federal Reserve Bullard president, a voting member on the FOMC in 2019, had been interviewed on CNBC saying that he wants another 25bp cut before end of 2019,
Meanwhile, while the repo market has sent a bid in the Dollar, the US 2-year Treasury yields climbed from 1.60% to 1.68%, the 10's climbed from 1.64% to 1.73%. "Markets are pricing the only 14bp of easing at the 31 October meeting and a terminal rate of 1.06% (vs 1.88% currently)," analysts at Westpac mentioned.
In the Sydney morning today, and again early, NY trade Dallas Fed President Kaplan made comments as follows:
Looking ahead, we will hear more from Fed's Bullard who is speaking at a St Louis Fed forum; We have Daly opening a “Fed Listens” event in San Francisco and also Kashkari speaks at a “Town Hall” event.
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.64
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|107.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.33
|Daily SMA50
|107.07
|Daily SMA100
|107.86
|Daily SMA200
|109.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.89
|Previous Daily Low
|106.97
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.48
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.02
