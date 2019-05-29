USD/JPY: Bears regain poise, revisits 2-week lows near 109.15

- Risk-off remains at full steam amid falling global yields, US equity futures.
- Escalating US-China trade tensions, US-Iran rift and global growth fears weigh.
- Risk trends to dominate amid lack of relevant US macro news.
The bears have again tightened their grip last hour, knocking-off USD/JPY back near the two-week lows of 109.15 reached in early Asia.
The spot revisited the lows, as the selling interest around the Treasury yields gathers pace, with the US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields threatening to test the lowest levels since September 2017. At press time, the 10-year Treasury yields prints fresh 20-month lows at 2.231, down -1.64% on the day.
The safe-haven demand for the Yen remains boosted at the expense of the higher-yielding assets (such as yields) amid mounting global recession fears, emanating from escalating US-China trade row. A renewed risk-aversion wave gripped the markets after the Chinese media reported that China was considering restricting rare earths exports to the US. China seriously considering restricting rare earth exports to US - Global Times
Moreover, the looming geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran also continue to dampen the risk sentiment. According to the latest news, the US National Security Advisor Bolton threaten Iran of a strong US response.
In the day ahead, the trade pessimism will continue to remain a drag on the risk sentiment that could expose the pair to further downside risks. Therefore, a breach of the 109 support area cannot be ruled amid risk-aversion and a lack of significant US economic news.
USD/JPY Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.20
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|109.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.1
|Daily SMA50
|110.86
|Daily SMA100
|110.56
|Daily SMA200
|111.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.63
|Previous Daily Low
|109.21
|Previous Weekly High
|110.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.27
|Previous Monthly High
|112.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
