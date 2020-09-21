USD/JPY: Bears keep the reins for sixth day near 104.50 amid mixed clues

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY recovers early Asian losses while bouncing off 104.43.
  • Risk dwindles as virus woes combat hopes of further stimulus and geopolitical headlines.
  • Markets in Tokyo are off for Respect-for-the-Aged Day, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Fed Chair’s speech will be the key.

USD/JPY seesaws around 104.45 during Monday’s Asian session. Even if Japan’s close and the recent uptick in risk barometers challenge the yen major’s immediate downside, bears refrain from stepping back from the seven-week low.

Off in Tokyo joins a lights calendar…

Other than the extended weekend for Japanese traders, the absence of any major data/events from the rest of the Asia-Pacific nations also hinders USD/JPY performance off-late.

Even so, worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in the UK and Europe join the US-Iran tussle to probe the risk-tone sentiment. While the British Chief Medical Officer suggested the return of lockdowns, virus numbers are also rising from Spain and Germany. Elsewhere, America is likely to sanction the firms helping Iran build arms while Tehran laughed on the Trump administration’s failures at the United Nations (UN).

On the contrary, the upbeat statement from Chinese President Xi Jinping and expectations of further stimulus for the Asian major under the presidency of Yoshihide Suga favor the market optimism. Not only from Japan but the UK and the US are also up for additional money supply.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures gain 0.17% to 3,321 whereas stocks in Australia and New Zealand are mildly offered by the press time.

Looking forward, the Asian session is likely to remain dull amid a lack of major catalysts. Though, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, expected 1.95 versus 1.18 prior, will precede Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech to please the momentum traders.

Technical analysis

Only if the pair bounce back beyond the August month low of 105.10, it can witness the 106.00 again, else sellers will keep eyes on the July low near 104.20 for fresh entries.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 104.52
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 104.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.85
Daily SMA50 106.07
Daily SMA100 106.75
Daily SMA200 107.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.87
Previous Daily Low 104.27
Previous Weekly High 106.17
Previous Weekly Low 104.27
Previous Monthly High 107.05
Previous Monthly Low 105.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.7300 on PBOC's status-quo

AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.7300 on PBOC's status-quo

AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and regains 0.7300 amid fresh US dollar selling across the board, as the market sentiment remains mixed starting out a fresh week.  Upbeat comments from Aussie PM Morrison and Chinese President Xi Jinping favor the bulls despite PBOC's status-quo. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears keep the reins for sixth day near 104.50 amid mixed clues

USD/JPY: Bears keep the reins for sixth day near 104.50 amid mixed clues

USD/JPY recovers early Asian losses while bouncing off 104.43. Risk dwindles as virus woes combat hopes of further stimulus and geopolitical headlines. Markets in Tokyo are off for Respect-for-the-Aged Day, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Fed Chair’s speech will be the key.

USD/JPY News

Gold stays depressed near $1,950 despite risk off mood

Gold stays depressed near $1,950 despite risk off mood

Gold remains sluggish around $1,950 after declining from $1,951.86 at the week’s start. The yellow metal marked gains during the previous two weeks as the USD’s downbeat performance favored the bulls cheering risk-off sentiment.

Gold News

WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes

WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes

WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.

Oil News

It was the best of times, It was the worst of times

It was the best of times, It was the worst of times

Economic reports from most of the major economies show the pace of the recovery has slowed.  In the same way, the recovery began before the end of the  Q2, the loss of economic momentum was seen as early as July in some series and August in others.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures