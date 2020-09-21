USD/JPY: Bears keep the reins for sixth day near 104.50 amid mixed clues

- USD/JPY recovers early Asian losses while bouncing off 104.43.
- Risk dwindles as virus woes combat hopes of further stimulus and geopolitical headlines.
- Markets in Tokyo are off for Respect-for-the-Aged Day, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Fed Chair’s speech will be the key.
USD/JPY seesaws around 104.45 during Monday’s Asian session. Even if Japan’s close and the recent uptick in risk barometers challenge the yen major’s immediate downside, bears refrain from stepping back from the seven-week low.
Off in Tokyo joins a lights calendar…
Other than the extended weekend for Japanese traders, the absence of any major data/events from the rest of the Asia-Pacific nations also hinders USD/JPY performance off-late.
Even so, worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in the UK and Europe join the US-Iran tussle to probe the risk-tone sentiment. While the British Chief Medical Officer suggested the return of lockdowns, virus numbers are also rising from Spain and Germany. Elsewhere, America is likely to sanction the firms helping Iran build arms while Tehran laughed on the Trump administration’s failures at the United Nations (UN).
On the contrary, the upbeat statement from Chinese President Xi Jinping and expectations of further stimulus for the Asian major under the presidency of Yoshihide Suga favor the market optimism. Not only from Japan but the UK and the US are also up for additional money supply.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures gain 0.17% to 3,321 whereas stocks in Australia and New Zealand are mildly offered by the press time.
Looking forward, the Asian session is likely to remain dull amid a lack of major catalysts. Though, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, expected 1.95 versus 1.18 prior, will precede Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech to please the momentum traders.
Technical analysis
Only if the pair bounce back beyond the August month low of 105.10, it can witness the 106.00 again, else sellers will keep eyes on the July low near 104.20 for fresh entries.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|104.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.85
|Daily SMA50
|106.07
|Daily SMA100
|106.75
|Daily SMA200
|107.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.87
|Previous Daily Low
|104.27
|Previous Weekly High
|106.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.27
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.7300 on PBOC's status-quo
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and regains 0.7300 amid fresh US dollar selling across the board, as the market sentiment remains mixed starting out a fresh week. Upbeat comments from Aussie PM Morrison and Chinese President Xi Jinping favor the bulls despite PBOC's status-quo.
USD/JPY: Bears keep the reins for sixth day near 104.50 amid mixed clues
USD/JPY recovers early Asian losses while bouncing off 104.43. Risk dwindles as virus woes combat hopes of further stimulus and geopolitical headlines. Markets in Tokyo are off for Respect-for-the-Aged Day, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Fed Chair’s speech will be the key.
Gold stays depressed near $1,950 despite risk off mood
Gold remains sluggish around $1,950 after declining from $1,951.86 at the week’s start. The yellow metal marked gains during the previous two weeks as the USD’s downbeat performance favored the bulls cheering risk-off sentiment.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.
It was the best of times, It was the worst of times
Economic reports from most of the major economies show the pace of the recovery has slowed. In the same way, the recovery began before the end of the Q2, the loss of economic momentum was seen as early as July in some series and August in others.