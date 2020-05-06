USD/JPY bears flirting with multi-week lows, eyeing a sustained break below 106.00 mark

- USD/JPY witnessed some heavy selling for the fourth straight session on Wednesday.
- The intraday bearish trajectory seemed rather unaffected by notable USD demand.
- Worsening US-China relations seemed to be a key factor exerting pressure on the pair.
The USD/JPY pair refreshed multi-week lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the 106.00 mark.
The pair added to this week's losses and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The downward trajectory seemed rather unaffected by some strong follow-through US dollar buying.
The greenback maintained its bid tone and had a rather muted reaction to the latest ADP report, which showed that private-sector employment declined by 20.236 million in April as compared to the previous month's downward revised reading of -149K.
Meanwhile, the downtick lacked any fresh catalyst and could be solely attributed to worsening US-China relations, especially after the US President Donald Trump threatened to cancel phase-one trade deal and impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.
This comes on the back of a spat over the origin of the coronavirus. This coupled with a modest intraday pullback in the US equity markets benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and added to the pair's intraday bearish pressure.
Apart from this, Wednesday's downfall could further be attributed some follow-through technical selling below a horizontal support near mid-106.00s. Hence, a subsequent slide below the 106.00 mark might now be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|106.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.5
|Daily SMA50
|107.79
|Daily SMA100
|108.68
|Daily SMA200
|108.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.9
|Previous Daily Low
|106.42
|Previous Weekly High
|107.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.36
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.08 as ADP shows over 20 million jobs lost
EUR/USD is battling to hold onto 1.08 amid poor eurozone Services PMIs and German Factory Orders. The greenback is gaining ground as the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls report showed a loss of over 20 million jobs.
GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.24. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. The dollar is advancing amid fears for the global economy. UK Construction PMI crashed to 8.2 points.
XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status
The fight for market dominance continues between the two crypto market leaders. BTC and Ether are still fighting for a market share that may end up penalizing both of them, as far as their valuation in fiat currency is concerned.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1700 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1700 mark.
Oil: WTI drops below $25 ahead of EIA data
After posting decisive gains on Monday and Tuesday, crude oil prices came under strong pressure on Wednesday.