USD/JPY bears flirt with 115.00 mark, near two-week low amid tense situation in Ukraine

- The global flight to safety benefitted the JPY and dragged USD/JPY to a nearly two-week low.
- Russia-Ukraine crisis weighed on the risk sentiment and boosted demand for safe-haven assets.
- Retreating US bond yields, less hawkish FOMC minutes capped any meaningful gains for the USD.
- Sustained break below the 115.00 mark would set the stage for additional near-term weakness.
The USD/JPY pair dropped to a nearly two-week low during the first half of the European session, with bears now awaiting sustained weakness below the 115.00 psychological mark.
The global risk sentiment took a hit on Thursday after Russian media reported of mortar fire in eastern Ukraine. In fact, Russia-backed rebels accused Ukrainian forces of shelling their territory, which triggered a fresh leg down in the equity markets. This, in turn, benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and dragged the USD/JPY pair lower for the second successive day.
The flight to safety triggered a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with less hawkish FOMC minutes, showing that policymakers were not set on a particular pace of interest rate hikes, capped any meaningful upside for the US dollar. This was seen as another factor that inspired bearish traders and contributed to the selling bias around the USD/JPY pair.
The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move, though bullish resilience near the 115.00 mark warrants some caution. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from the vicinity of the multi-year high, around the 116.35 region touched on February 10.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and housing market data. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, geopolitical developments would be looked upon for some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|115.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.97
|Daily SMA50
|114.73
|Daily SMA100
|114.13
|Daily SMA200
|112.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.79
|Previous Daily Low
|115.36
|Previous Weekly High
|116.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.91
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1350 on Ukraine-led risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading under pressure around 1.1350 amid a renewed risk-aversion wave on news that Ukraine violated the ceasefire. The US dollar found a fresh bid on escalating Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions, following the less hawkish Fed minutes. ECB, Fed-speaks awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates the rebound below 1.3600 as geopolitical tensions intensify
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3600, undermined by the sudden risk-off market mood. Russian media spread the news of Ukraine’s military firing grenades and mortars on four LPR locations. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a flight to safety could keep cable on the back foot.
GBP/USD consolidates the rebound below 1.3600 as geopolitical tensions intensify
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3600, undermined by the sudden risk-off market mood. Russian media spread the news of Ukraine’s military firing grenades and mortars on four LPR locations. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a flight to safety could keep cable on the back foot.
Dogecoin price edges closer to an 18% breakout
Dogecoin price has been stuck producing lower highs since its all-time high in May 2021. More recently, DOGE has been trading under a resistance confluence, a breakout from which will be the key to triggering an uptrend.
Russia-Ukraine conflict not a global economic risk?
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.