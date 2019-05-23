USD/JPY: Bears dominate near 110.20 as Tokyo open responds to risk-off

- Trade and politics continue to drive global risk sentiment.
- Qualitative catalysts to dominate amid thin economic calendar ahead.
Be it trade negative news or political pessimism, the USD/JPY declines to 110.20 as Tokyo opens on Thursday.
With the US salvo add few more Chinese companies to its blacklist and turning down Beijing visit for trade talks, the US-China trade spat remained far from any solution and weakened market risk sentiment. China, on the other hand, used media to convey its fury over the Trump administration measures but refrained from retaliation.
Political plays at the UK were also in the spotlight after British lawmakers prepared for a coup to oust PM May over her failure to deliver good Brexit proposal.
Comments from the President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve James Bullard that the Fed may have overdone it with December hike and would not rule out a rate cut later in the year were also expected to weigh on prices.
The 10-year yield on the US government bond is considered a barometer of global risk sentiment. The gauge slipped four basis points (bps) on Wednesday and is nearly one basis point down to 2.386% during early Thursday.
The US Markit manufacturing and services purchasing manager index (PMI) for May, followed by April month new home sales, could offer directives to the quote in addition to political headlines during the rest of the day.
While manufacturing PMI is expected to inch down from 52.6 to 52.5, its services counterpart may improve to 53.2 versus 53.0 prior. Further, new home sales bears the consensus to flash 0.675 million marks compared to 0.692 million prior.
Technical Analysis
109.80 and current-month low near 109.00 seem nearby supports, a break of which can recall 108.50 on the chart.
On the flipside, 100-day simple moving average (SMA) near 110.55/60 may limit nearby advances ahead of fuelling the quote 111.00 and 200-day SMA level of 111.45/50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.