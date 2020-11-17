USD/JPY bears defending resistance territories as dollar falters

- USD/JPY bears remain on top as dollar struggles to come up and stay up for air.
- COVID-19 spread is concerning investors as stocks falter from record highs on vaccine news.
USD/JPY is currently trading at 104.19 and down some 0.36% into the final hour on Wall Street as investors weigh the spread of the coronavirus.
USD/JPY has travelled between a low of 104.07 and a high of 104.60 on the day in what has been a rather Markets subdued session in New York.
However, the reality of rising COVID cases has played on risk appetite despite the prospects of the vaccine being distributed sooner than first anticipated earlier this year.
Pfizer CEO: ‘Very close’ to submitting for US emergency use authorization of Covid vaccine
There is a keen focus on US data considering the spread of the virus and an elusive fiscal stimulus package agreement from Congress.
McConnell: No evidence yet Democrats are open to the republican coronavirus aid plan
US data disappoints
Data overnight showed US consumer confidence is waning and Retail Sales pointed to less spending.
In a warning of things to come, the data on Tuesday showed Retail Sales increased less than forecast in October, with the potential for even further slowing for November and December, spelling out tougher periods for US businesses.
October US retail sales rose 0.3% month-on-month versus 0.5% expected while September was revised down to 1.6% from 1.9%.
''The data was considerably weaker than expected and well down on the 1.6% recorded in September. Sales of vehicles and petrol were weak and the rate of sales fell for furniture, food & beverage, and clothing. Retail inventories aside from autos lifted 1.1%''.
Overall, this is a clear sign consumers are tightening their belts and the US economy would benefit from fiscal stimulus,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.
At the time of writing, the S&P 500 was off 0.55% and the yield on the US 10-year yields are down 4.52%.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|104.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.69
|Daily SMA50
|105.17
|Daily SMA100
|105.79
|Daily SMA200
|106.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.14
|Previous Daily Low
|104.36
|Previous Weekly High
|105.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.2
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
