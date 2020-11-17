USD/JPY bears defending resistance territories as dollar falters

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • USD/JPY bears remain on top as dollar struggles to come up and stay up for air. 
  • COVID-19 spread is concerning investors as stocks falter from record highs on vaccine news. 

USD/JPY is currently trading at 104.19 and down some 0.36% into the final hour on Wall Street as investors weigh the spread of the coronavirus.

 USD/JPY has travelled between a low of 104.07 and a high of 104.60 on the day in what has been a rather Markets subdued session in New York.

However, the reality of rising COVID cases has played on risk appetite despite the prospects of the vaccine being distributed sooner than first anticipated earlier this year.

Pfizer CEO: ‘Very close’ to submitting for US emergency use authorization of Covid vaccine

There is a keen focus on US data considering the spread of the virus and an elusive fiscal stimulus package agreement from Congress.

McConnell: No evidence yet Democrats are open to the republican coronavirus aid plan

US data disappoints

Data overnight showed US consumer confidence is waning and Retail Sales pointed to less spending.

In a warning of things to come, the data on Tuesday showed Retail Sales increased less than forecast in October, with the potential for even further slowing for November and December, spelling out tougher periods for US businesses.

October US retail sales rose 0.3% month-on-month versus 0.5% expected while September was revised down to 1.6% from 1.9%.

''The data was considerably weaker than expected and well down on the 1.6% recorded in September. Sales of vehicles and petrol were weak and the rate of sales fell for furniture, food & beverage, and clothing. Retail inventories aside from autos lifted 1.1%''.

Overall, this is a clear sign consumers are tightening their belts and the US economy would benefit from fiscal stimulus,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained. 

At the time of writing, the S&P 500 was off 0.55% and the yield on the US 10-year yields are down 4.52%.
 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.21
Today Daily Change -0.35
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 104.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.69
Daily SMA50 105.17
Daily SMA100 105.79
Daily SMA200 106.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.14
Previous Daily Low 104.36
Previous Weekly High 105.68
Previous Weekly Low 103.2
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.79

 

 

