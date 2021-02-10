USD/JPY: Bears attack 104.50 as risks dwindle amid a quiet session

- USD/JPY remains pressured near monthly low even as sellers catch a breather off-late.
- Japan PPI eased on MoM, improved YoY in January.
- Tokyo conveys challenges to Pfizer vaccinations amid syringe shortage.
- US inflation, stimulus and Fed Chair Powell’s speech will be the key.
USD/JPY sellers flirt with the intraday low of 104.53 as markets in Tokyo open for Wednesday. In doing so, the yen pair marks the least downside momentum than the previous three as traders look for fresh clues. However, broad US dollar weakness keeps favoring the bears.
Despite fresh upside in the US Treasury yields, which mainly dragged the US dollar index (DXY) down from the two-month high, the greenback gauge remains mostly unchanged around the two-week low. The reason could be traced from the downtick in Japan’s Nikkei 225, contrary to mild gains by the S&P 500 Futures.
The risk barometers might have struggled due to the US covid stimulus gridlock and cautious sentiment ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Also challenging the mood could be the on-going investigation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) traces by the World Health Organization (WHO) team in China.
Furthermore, Kyodo news said, “Japan is unlikely to inoculate as many people with Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine as planned due to a shortage of special syringes capable of extracting the final dose from vials provided by the drugmaker, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said Tuesday.” The Japanese media also cited calls for China to take adequate responsibility to identify the origins of the novel coronavirus.
It should be noted that the mixed readings of Japan’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for January also weigh on the quote. The factory-gate inflation data eased to 0.4% while matching the forecast, versus 0.5% MoM prior, but recovered on the yearly format from -2.0% to -1.6%.
Looking forward, US CPI will be the key as reflation woes are back in motion. Also important will be the updates over the US covid relief package and report from the WHO.
Read: US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?
Technical analysis
Although sustained reversal from 200-day EMA, currently around 105.40, favors USD/JPY sellers, 50-day SMA and one-month-old support line near 104.25 becomes a tough nut to crack for them.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|104.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.3
|Daily SMA50
|103.93
|Daily SMA100
|104.41
|Daily SMA200
|105.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.26
|Previous Daily Low
|104.5
|Previous Weekly High
|105.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.61
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls keep the reins above 0.7700 ahead of China CPI
AUD/USD sits comfortably around two-week top, buyers catch a breather off-late. Market sentiment turned cautiously optimistic ahead of US CPI, stimulus. Aussie Westpac Consumer Sentiment and China inflation data will offer immediate direction.
DOGE stands in a no-trade zone awaiting a potential 33% move
After several massive moves thanks to Elon Musk, Dogecoin has finally calmed down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset is currently inside a symmetrical triangle pattern and it’s on the verge of a massive price move.
Gold prints four-day uptrend targeting $1,850 amid cautious optimism
Gold trims pullback moves from one-week high, flashed the previous day, picks up the bids below $1,840. Risks dwindle as traders await key inflation data from China, the US with eyes on the American covid relief package.
GameStop (GME) breaks below $50, the lowest in three weeks as bets seem off
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has been extending its falls on Tuesday and trades at around $48.65 at the time of writing. Shares of the videogaming company that returned to fame due to the frenzy on WallStreetBets – a forum attracting retail traders on Reddit has continued its fall from grace.
US Dollar Index: Increasing probability of a test of 90.00
DXY accelerates the downside and navigates multi-day lows in the 90.50 zone on turnaround Tuesday.