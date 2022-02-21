USD/JPY: Bears are hopeful around 114.80 as the geopolitical jitters underpin yen

- USD/JPY skids lower to 114.87 amid the improvement in safe-haven appeal.
- The extension of military drills in Belarus may dent the market sentiment further.
- Bears may get stronger once the asset skid below 114.80.
The USD/JPY pair has witnessed intensified selling right from the first tick on Monday as investors have preferred the Japanese yen over the greenback amid improving safe-haven appeal. Bears are likely to drift USD/JPY lower to 114.80 and follow-up selling may take place once it gets failed to attract substantial bids near it.
The negative developments over the Russia- Ukraine tussle have spooked the market sentiment. Latest headlines from eastern Ukraine that Russia will extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, the Belarusian defence ministry announced, has added fuel to the fire.
Earlier, the Russian leader Vladimir Putin on a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday blamed the Ukrainian military for the escalation of tensions in the Donbas, as per the BBC news.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has opened on a positive note on Monday as investors have preferred the DXY to coincide with the risk-aversion theme. The US markets are closed on Monday on account of President’s Day therefore, investors will put more emphasis upon the headlines on the developments over the Russia-Ukraine tensions. However, the speech from the Federal Reserve (Fed)’s member Michelle W. Bowman, which is due on Monday will provide some insights into the strategy of the Fed to combat inflation.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|115.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.08
|Daily SMA50
|114.79
|Daily SMA100
|114.2
|Daily SMA200
|112.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.3
|Previous Daily Low
|114.79
|Previous Weekly High
|115.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.79
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sets for a ground near 1.1280, weighs by the extension of military drills in Belarus
EUR/USD is eyeing 1.1280 for ground as investors shift to defensives amid the risk-off impulse. The invasion of Russia on Ukraine may attract sanctions from the EU at the earliest. Europe’s PMI Composite Reports will provide for fresh impetus on the interest rate.
GBP/USD finds bids around 1.3580 on opening despite the geopolitical headwinds
The GBP/USD pair has attracted significant bids near 1.3580 despite the negative developments in the Russia-Ukraine tensions over the weekend. The build-up of troops by Moscow and separatists near the eastern region of Ukraine has raised the expectations of a potential invasion of Russia to Ukraine.
EUR/USD sets for a ground near 1.1280, weighs by the extension of military drills in Belarus
EUR/USD is eyeing 1.1280 for ground as investors shift to defensives amid the risk-off impulse. The invasion of Russia on Ukraine may attract sanctions from the EU at the earliest. Europe’s PMI Composite Reports will provide for fresh impetus on the interest rate.
Polkadot price sees positive divergence spelling bullish outlook for next week
Polkadot is set to close the week with a clear rejection from the upside at $20.50. With the start of a new week, the price looks set to stay above $17, as the downtrend is still intact for now. Expect a bullish breakout as bulls keep buying the dips and are set to a 100% gain.
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not a Global Economic Risk
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Although we do not have any particular insight into conditions on the ground or wish to speculate on the mindset of leaders involved, assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.