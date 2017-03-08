USD/JPY bearish view unchanged – UOB

USD/JPY bearish view unchanged – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
USD/JPY remains bearish in the near term and keeps targeting 109.50, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
“The anticipated USD strength exceeded our expectation by easily moving above the 110.75 target (high of 110.98). The sharp drop from the high and the equally rapid swing higher from an overnight low of 110.27 have resulted in a mixed outlook. Further choppy trading is expected, likely within a 110.35/111.05 range”.
“The recovery from the 109.91 low seen two days ago (01 Aug) is more resilient than expected. While this has dented the downward momentum, only a clear break above 111.20 (stop-loss level unchanged) would indicate that our bearish USD expectation is wrong. Until then, a move towards the 109.50 target is not ruled out just yet even though 109.90 is acting as a rather strong support now”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.