USD/JPY bearish, still targets 109.50 – UOB

USD/JPY bearish, still targets 109.50 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group remain bearish on the pair, with the target intact at the mid-109.00s in the near term.
Key Quotes
“USD cracked the 109.90 support yesterday (overnight low of 109.84) and this bodes well for our view (bearish phase started on Monday, 31 Jul)”.
“The immediate target at 109.50 appears to be within reach but this rising trend-line support is a rather strong level and may not yield so easily. Those who are short from 110.55 should look to take profit for half of their position at 109.50”.
“On the upside, stop-loss is lowered to 110.85 from 111.20 previously. In the event of a clear break of 109.50, the focus would shift to the June’s low of 108.80”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.