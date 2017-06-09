USD/JPY bearish on a close below 108.10 – UOB

USD/JPY bearish on a close below 108.10 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group noted the pair’s outlook should shift to bearish on a daily close below 108.10.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The unexpected sharp decline in USD appears incomplete and the year-to-date low near 108.10 is likely to be tested (minor support at 108.25). A break of 108.10 could lead to further rapid drop to 107.70. Resistance 108.90 but only a move back above 109.25 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “The sharp decline in USD yesterday has shifted the immediate pressure to the downside. However, only a clear break below the year-to-date low near 108.10 would indicate that USD has moved into a bearish phase. This scenario would not be surprising unless USD can reclaim 109.55 within these few days. On a shorter-term note, 109.25 is already a strong resistance. A shift to a bearish phase would have an immediate target of 107.40”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.