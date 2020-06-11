USD/JPY: Bearish case persists below 107.70

The USD/JPY pair fell to 106.79, its lowest since mid-May, after a dovish US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement and now is struggling with the 107.00 level but bears won’t give up until the pair trades above 107.70, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik briefs.
Key quotes
“The Fed left the federal funds target rate unchanged at 0%-0.25% range, although economic projections indicated that policymakers see rates steady through the next two years.”
“The upcoming American session will bring US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 5, foreseen at 1.55 million and May’s PPI, expected to have slid by 0.1% in the month, and up by 0.4% when compared to a year earlier.”
“USD/JPY is bearish according to the 4-hour chart, developing below all of its moving averages while technical indicators are correcting from oversold readings but remain dip into the red.”
“A recovery above 107.30 should indicate easing selling interest, but the bullish potential will remain limited as long as the pair holds below 107.70.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
