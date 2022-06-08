USD/JPY backs off from fresh multi-decade highs near 134.50, with BoJ dovishness/rising global yields in focus

- USD/JPY hit fresh multi-decade highs near 134.50 but has since backed off towards 134.00.
- But the pair is still over 1.0% higher on the day with BoJ dovishness and rising global yields in focus.
- The pair is now up around 4.5% on the month and over 6.0% since late May lows in the 126s.
USD/JPY extended on its Asia Pacific/early European session gains in the lead up to the US open, printing fresh multi-decade highs just below 134.50 in the process. Analysts have been citing the BoJ’s persistently dovish stance relative to its increasingly hawkish G10 peers, with the ECB the latest major bank to shift in recent weeks towards signaling a series of rate hikes, as weighing on the yen on Wednesday, as well as upside in global yields.
The BoJ’s policy of capping 10-year Japanese yields at no more than 25 bps above zero means that the yen is sensitive to rate differentials, hence, Wednesday’s bounce in US 10-year yields back above 3.0% is lifting USD/JPY. However, since the US open, the pair has fallen back slightly to just above the 134 level, where it continues to hold onto gains of around 1.2% on the day.
That takes the pair’s gains on the week to over 2.5%, since the start of the month to nearly 4.5% and since last month’s sub-126.50 lows printed on 24 May to the north of 6.0%. Many traders will be skeptical as to how much further the latest rally has to run and will be feeling increasingly reluctant to keep chasing the pair higher.
If Friday’s US Consumer Price Inflation data shows an easing of US price pressures and results in some buck weakness as markets pare back on Fed tightening bets, profit-taking could see USD/JPY swiftly drop back to support in the low 131s. But so long as the BoJ refuses to budge from its ultra-dovish policy stance, the outlook for sustained yen strength isn’t great.
On Wednesday, the BoJ’s Governor pushed back against the idea that the central bank should do something about yen weakness. He told the Japanese parliament that FX policy was not the authority of the BoJ and said that a weaker yen would be positive for the economy, so long as moves lower are gradual.
USD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.24
|Today Daily Change
|1.65
|Today Daily Change %
|1.24
|Today daily open
|132.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.9
|Daily SMA50
|127.74
|Daily SMA100
|122.08
|Daily SMA200
|117.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133
|Previous Daily Low
|131.87
|Previous Weekly High
|130.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.95
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having climbed toward 1.0750 earlier in the day with the dollar capitalizing on rising US T-bond yields. The data from the EU showed on Wednesday that the annualized GDP grew by 5.4% in the first quarter, compared to the market expectation of 5.1%.
USD/JPY climbs above 134.00 as US yields push higher
USD/JPY has extended its rally and advanced beyond 134.00 for the first time in two decades. Rising US Treasury yields highlight the BOJ-Fed policy divergence and continue to fuel the pair's upsurge mid-week.
Gold range play to extend around $1,850 ahead of US inflation
Gold Price is reversing a part of the previous recovery gains, in light of a notable US dollar demand alongside rebounding Treasury yields. The dollar capitalizes on the risk-off flows, courtesy of global recession fears, as central banks tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.
These indicators show Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price will quadruple
LUNA 2.0 price has been in a downtrend since May 30 and has finally reached the lower limit of its range, suggesting that a reversal is likely. This bullish outlook could fail if bears keep LUNA below the range low.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!