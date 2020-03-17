USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to cross 108.00, trade sentiment stays positive

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY rally pauses after Japanese policymakers signal daily meetings to revive the economy.
  • The steps to ward off coronavirus negative implications boosted the market’s risk-tone the previous day.
  • Japanese trade numbers decorate the economic calendar, global wave to counter the pandemic in focus.

Having run the happy show, mainly for the US dollar bulls, the USD/JPY buyers await fresh clues while taking rounds to 107.60 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Although the BOJ ramped up its efforts to tame the negative implications of the coronavirus (COVID-19), steps from the Trump administration and the Fed were the showstoppers the previous day.

The US government and the Fed rolled out multiple measures ranging from credit lines to businesses to help every American to ward off the pandemic. The same offered broad strength to the US dollar that was previous cheering risk-off moves.

In its latest effort, the Fed opened dealer credit facility for six-months for 90-days.

The BOJ also didn’t refrain to take steps in countering the deadly disease as it rolled out measures worth multibillion dollars to infuse liquidity into the markets.

Markets also cheered the policymakers’ fight against the disease as the US treasury yields and Wall Street marked gains after a few days of losses and disappointments.

Recently, policymakers from Japan announced to hold daily meetings that will include government officials and the BOJ reps to revive the economy from the shock of the virus.

Looking forward, investors will be keenly watching Japan’s trade data for immediate direction while any comments from the Fed and/or BOJ will steal the spotlight.

Technical Analysis

Not only 200-day SMA near 108.30 but a confluence of 50-day and 100-day SMAs near 108.85/90 also questions the pair’s bulls. Alternatively, pair’s declines below 105.60 can please the bears.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 107.65
Today Daily Change 1.78
Today Daily Change % 1.68%
Today daily open 105.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.97
Daily SMA50 108.92
Daily SMA100 108.93
Daily SMA200 108.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.96
Previous Daily Low 105.15
Previous Weekly High 108.51
Previous Weekly Low 101.18
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 101.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD regains 0.6000, eyes on government/central bank steps to counter coronavirus

AUD/USD regains 0.6000, eyes on government/central bank steps to counter coronavirus

Following the Aussie dollar’s slump to be the weakest G10 currency, down 1.9% versus the greenback, the AUD/USD bears catch a breath as the quote bounces off to 0.6020 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to cross 108.00, trade sentiment stays positive

USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to cross 108.00, trade sentiment stays positive

Having run the happy show, mainly for the US dollar bulls, the USD/JPY buyers await fresh clues while taking rounds to 107.60 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Japanese trade numbers decorate the economic calendar, global wave to counter the pandemic in focus.

USD/JPY News

A crypto dance over the thin red line

A crypto dance over the thin red line

The perfect storm that hits the equity, commodity & bond markets overshadows the crypto board. You don't see much news about the collapse of Bitcoin or Ether when the NYSE has "burned" trillions of dollars in a few days.

Read more

Gold: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark

Gold: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark

Gold managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum back above the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles

WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles

The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures