USD/JPY avoiding break below 112.00; dollar bulls anxiously await NFP

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 112.62, down -0.55% or (62)-pips on the day, having posted a daily high at 113.36 and low at 112.05.

The American dollar vs. Japanese yen continued the last leg down from the 155.5 handle towards a critical level near 112.00 as yesterday's FOMC statement delivered more words than real hopes for traders and investors that had no other options than reduced their long-dollar allocation.

As of writing, the pair recovered 76-pips from today's low as bears failed a 2nd attempt to break to the downside 112.00. Hence, the US dollar needs a 'Godfather' and what a better boost than a robust NFP figure; Are Initial Jobless Claims and ADP Report positive readings a decent pre-game indicator? Well, markets are hours away to find out.

Historical data available for traders and investors indicates during the last 5-weeks that USD/JPY pair had the best trading day at +1.76% (Jan.18) or 201-pips, and the worst at -1.65% (Jan.05) or (190)-pips.

Technical levels to consider

To the downside, support levels might now be seen at 112.04 (low Feb.2), followed by 110.26 (low Nov.22) and 109.55 (100-DMA). On the upside, resistances are seen at 113.90 (high Feb.1), then at 115.00 (50-DMA) and finally at 116.85 (high Jan.11). Despite dollar correction, there is evidence on the daily chart to consider a bullish divergence a bullish divergence if the 112.00-111.60 region is protected, then the greenback may resume the uptrend move to challenge the critical resistance near its 50-DMA.

On the long term view, if 118.59 (high Jan.1) is in fact, a medium-term top, the upside seems limited for the pair at 115.55 (short-term 61.8% Fib). Also, 112.37 (short-term 50.0% Fib) would become another resistance level if prices open and close below it. To the downside, supports are aligned at 111.64 (long-term 50.0% Fib), then at 109.19 (short-term 38.2% Fib) and finally below that at 105.26 (short-term 23.6% Fib).

USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish breakout around the corner