USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback tumbles to 12-day lows vs. yen, trading sub-109.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The demand for the Japanese yen remains high as USD/JPY rolls into Asia. 
  • USD/JPY is expected to keep declining towards the 108.47 and 108.13 price levels. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
After spiking to its highest point since mid-May 2019 in mid-January, the USD/JPY currency pair is down for the fifth consecutive day.
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
At the start of the new trading week, USD/JPY gapped down while trading below the main simple moving averages (SMAs). As the market is under pressure and the bears are rejecting the 109.00 figure, a break below the 108.75 support can lead to 108.47 and 108.13 price levels. Resistances are seen near the 109.00 figure, 109.35 and 109.65 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.88
Today Daily Change -0.41
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 109.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.33
Daily SMA50 109.18
Daily SMA100 108.7
Daily SMA200 108.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.63
Previous Daily Low 109.17
Previous Weekly High 110.22
Previous Weekly Low 109.17
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD moving one step closer to 1.1000

EUR/USD moving one step closer to 1.1000

The shared currency remains under pressure amid dismal local data and persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. EUR/USD trading near a daily low of 1.1009.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trims early gains, trades in the red

GBP/USD trims early gains, trades in the red

The GBP/USD pair has retreated from its daily high of 1.3105 and now trades marginally lower daily basis near 1.3050, amid dollar’s strength, looming BOE and Brexit.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt

Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt

The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.

Read more

WTI: Bears going to town with the coronavirus, fresh lows of $52.18 printed

WTI: Bears going to town with the coronavirus, fresh lows of $52.18 printed

Oil priced are under pressure, extending a drop from just below the $66 handle at the start of his year to fresh lows at $52.18.

Oil News

USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety

USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety

Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, a critical Fibonacci support level.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures