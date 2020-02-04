USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback recovers strongly vs. yen

- USD/JPY had a surprising recovery smashing through multiple resistances.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 109.66 resistance.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.83
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|108.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.42
|Daily SMA50
|109.2
|Daily SMA100
|108.76
|Daily SMA200
|108.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.8
|Previous Daily Low
|108.32
|Previous Weekly High
|109.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.31
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.37
