USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback firm vs. yen, nearing 110.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY recovery extends into the Asian session. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 109.92 resistance.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY jumped above the main simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market entered a risk-on mood. 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
As the spot is spiking up, the run could extend on a break beyond the 109.92 resistance towards the 110.30/49 price zone. Pullbacks down could find support near the 109.65, 109.46 and 109.30 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
    
 
Resistance: 109.92, 110.30, 110.49
Support: 109.65, 109.46, 109.30
 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.84
Today Daily Change 0.37
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 109.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.46
Daily SMA50 109.21
Daily SMA100 108.77
Daily SMA200 108.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.54
Previous Daily Low 108.55
Previous Weekly High 109.28
Previous Weekly Low 108.31
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

