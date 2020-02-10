USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback exhausted vs. yen, trades below 110.00 figure

  • USD/JPY recovery is likely exhausted below the 109.87 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 109.64/53 price zone.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading below the 110.00 figure while within Friday’s range. The spot is holding above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The quote is losing steam below the 109.87 resistance while trading above the main SMAs. A break below the 109.64/53 support zone could drive USD/JPY towards the 109.20 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near the 109.87 and 110.10 price levels. 
 
     
Resistance: 109.87, 110.10, 110.33
Support: 109.64, 109.53, 109.20
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.76
Today Daily Change -0.01
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 109.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.54
Daily SMA50 109.23
Daily SMA100 108.83
Daily SMA200 108.39
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.02
Previous Daily Low 109.53
Previous Weekly High 110.02
Previous Weekly Low 108.32
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.29
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.51

 

 

