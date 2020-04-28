USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback dips to fresh April lows vs. Japanese yen

USD/JPY turns lower on the second day of the week.

The level to beat for bears is the 106.50 support.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY broke to fresh April lows (at 106.56) this Tuesday as the spot trades below the main SMAs on the daily time frame.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

USD/JPY is trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Although the momentum is slow the spot has been consistently losing steam since mid-March. Sellers would be looking for a break below the 106.50 support en route towards the 106.00 and 105.00 levels. On the flip side, USD/JPY is expected to meet resistance near 107.00 and 108.00 resistances.

Additional key levels