USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback dips to fresh April lows vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY turns lower on the second day of the week. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 106.50 support. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY broke to fresh April lows (at 106.56) this Tuesday as the spot trades below the main SMAs on the daily time frame. 
  

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Although the momentum is slow the spot has been consistently losing steam since mid-March. Sellers would be looking for a break below the 106.50 support en route towards the 106.00 and 105.00 levels. On the flip side, USD/JPY is expected to meet resistance near 107.00 and 108.00 resistances. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.88
Today Daily Change -0.36
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 107.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.91
Daily SMA50 108.29
Daily SMA100 108.83
Daily SMA200 108.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.62
Previous Daily Low 107
Previous Weekly High 108.04
Previous Weekly Low 107.28
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.2

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stable above 1.0800 ahead of US critical data

EUR/USD stable above 1.0800 ahead of US critical data

The EUR/USD pair is marginally higher for a second consecutive day, still trading within familiar levels as speculative interest waits for US Q1 GDP, US Federal Reserve announcement.

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY turns south despite improved market’s mood

USD/JPY turns south despite improved market’s mood

The USD/JPY is trading below 107.00, at its lowest in over a month. A cautious optimism weighed on the greenback, as the focus remains on economic re-openings.

USD/JPY News

Australian RBA's Quarterly Inflation Preview: Does it really matter?

Australian RBA's Quarterly Inflation Preview: Does it really matter?

The world paradigm has changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only in the way of living, but also in what it’s relevant for economies. Before the coronavirus, a central bank kick-starting its printing machine was bad news.

Read more

WTI bulls holding on by the skin of their teeth

WTI bulls holding on by the skin of their teeth

The price of a barrel of oil on Tuesday is more anchored than it has been of late, settling into a new norm as markets digest the status quo, while, fundamentally, not much has changed in the past week.

Oil News

Gold: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction

Gold: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction

The hourly chart below is showing that USD 1700 per ounce is a tough nut to crack. The main support point is just under at the USD 1692.4 and if this breaks it could indicate a move to lower levels.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures