USD/JPY around 111.30 fresh daily highs

USD/JPY around 111.30 fresh daily highsBy Pablo Piovano
The Japanese safe haven continues to depreciate vs. its American counterpart at the end of the week, now lifting USD/JPY to fresh daily tops in the 111.30 region.
USD/JPY attention to US data
Spot is trading in fresh 7-week tops well beyond 111.00 the figure today, gaining around 4% since last week’s fresh 2017 lows in the 107.30 region.
The pair’s sharp move remains sustained by a rebound in yields of the US 10-year reference, advancing to fresh tops above 2.20% although meeting some tough resistance at those levels.
Looking ahead, US retail sales and the advanced consumer sentiment gauge are expected to drive the sentiment around USD following yesterday’s higher-than-expected inflation figures.
USD/JPY levels to consider
As of writing the pair is gaining 0.84% at 111.20 and a breakout of 111.77 (61.8% Fibo of 114.51-107.32) would open the door to 112.28 (200-day sma) and then 112.82 (76.4% Fibo of 114.51-107.32). On the other hand, the immediate support emerges at 110.76 (55-day sma) seconded by 110.07 (38.2% Fibo of 114.51-107.32) and finally 109.55 (21-day sma).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.