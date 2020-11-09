USD/JPY approaches the lower border of the July descending channel at 102.75

Last week, USD/JPY dropped to the lowest point since the March COVID-19 scare as the contested US Presidential election sent the dollar reeling. Support at 103.10 and 102.75 is technically weak but with a good chance of holding as the surprise at the contested election fades, FXStreet’s Analyst Joseph Trevisani reports.
Key quotes
“The psychological impact of the election dispute should wane quickly. The US has been through these disputes before and there is little doubt that its institutions and public opinion can stand the strain. Markets will be no different. Political rhetoric, which will be profuse in the coming days and weeks, is not reality.”
“The USD/JPY will find weak support at 103.10, the close on March 9 and at the inner channel border at 102.75 which is backed up by the line at 102.60. A sustained panic drop in the USD/JPY is unlikely but the election dispute will delay a stimulus package and forestall a recovery in the pair until it is clear who will be the next President and which party controls the Senate.”
“The rapid decline in USD/JPY has left all three moving averages above the market with the 21-day at 104.82 backing resistance at 104.80. The 100-day at 105.91 and the 200-day at 107.00 are out of the immediate picture and testimony to the election impact.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges toward 1.19 as markets cheer reduced election uncertainty
EUR/USD has been extending its gains after networks called Democrat Biden the victor of the elections. Markets are eyeing further responses, a speech by ECB President Lagarde, and coronavirus headlines.
GBP/USD nears 1.32 amid US elections, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.32 as optimism about Brexit prevails ahead of fresh talks. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot after Biden was called president.
XAU/USD eases from multi-week tops, still comfortable above $1950 level
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Monday. Speculations of further easing by the Fed further benefitted the yellow metal. The prevalent risk-on mood seemed to be the only factor capping any strong gains.
Forex Today: Markets, gold extend gains after Biden called winner, central bankers eyed
Markets in risk-on after networks called Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the elections. Apart from further election responses, speeches by central bankers, Brexit, and coronavirus developments are eyed.
WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results
WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.