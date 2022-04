USD/JPY approaches 130.00 on surging yields, BOJ to stick with an ultra-loose policy

Meanwhile, the determination by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to keep an ultra-loose monetary policy till the achievement of pre-pandemic growth levels has frail the Japanese yen. A sluggish yen is likely to fetch political intervention however, the BOJ is not worried about the falling yen as it will improve their exporting business. The BOJ is facing the headwinds of higher commodity prices that are reducing the households’ real income due to higher energy bills. Also, investors are keeping an eye on Japan’s yearly National Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is expected to land at 1.3% on Friday.

The immense hawkish comments from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (Fed) President James Bullard on Monday have sent the US Treasury yields on fire. The 10-year US Treasury yields are near 3% for the very first time in the last three years. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) member James Bullard dictated that investors can brace for a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed. All-time-high inflation is demanding tight screws to get handled by the Fed policymakers. Also, the Fed’s Bullard dictated a herculean target of pushing interest rates to 3.5% by the end of this year.

The USD/JPY pair is marching towards its two-decade high at 130.67 as rising US Treasury yields are punishing the already battered Japanese yen. The asset is continued with its five-day winning streak on Wednesday and is not displaying any signs of exhaustion despite the extreme overbought situation from the momentum oscillators.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.