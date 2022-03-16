USD/JPY appreciates to fresh highs beyond 119.00 after Fed’s hike

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • The dollar hits fresh 7-year highs beyond 119.00 after Fed's hike.
  • The Federal Reserve raises rates by 25 basis points and hints at six more hikes.
  • USD/JPY seen rallying towards 122.90/123.00 – Credit Suisse.

The US dollar has jumped about 0.5% against the Japanese yen to hit fresh long-term highs above 119.00 after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to hike interest rates.

Fed’s rate hike pushes the US dollar higher

The greenback has extended its recent rally, pushing an already battered yen to hit fresh seven-year lows at 119.10.

The Federal Reserve has confirmed market expectations increasing the Federal Funds Rate by 25 basis points to 0.50% for the first time since 2018.

Furthermore, the bank has hinted at seven rate hikes in 2022, that is, one at each remaining monetary policy meeting, and affirmed the commitment to start reducing its $9 Trillion balance sheet after their next meeting.

The Monetary Policy Committee notes that supply difficulties and the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed inflation to its highest levels in the last four decades and warns that Ukraine’s invasion is highly likely to increase inflationary pressures and weigh on economic activity.

The rate hike has been approved by 8 votes to 1 with the dissenting voice of the St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who wanted a 50-basis-point hike.

USD/JPY seen appreciating to 122.90/123.00 area – Credit Suisse

On a longer-term perspective, FX Analysts at Credit Suisse see further room for USD appreciation: “We maintain our long-held bullish outlook with resistance seen next at the 2018 highs at 118.61/66 and with 122.90/123.00 still our ultimate objective (…) Support at 116.35/10 now ideally holds, although only a close back below the 55-day average at 115.24 would warn of a ‘false’ break higher.”

Technical  levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.72
Today Daily Change 0.43
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 118.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 115.67
Daily SMA50 115.24
Daily SMA100 114.64
Daily SMA200 112.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.45
Previous Daily Low 117.7
Previous Weekly High 117.36
Previous Weekly Low 114.81
Previous Monthly High 116.34
Previous Monthly Low 114.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.35

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision

AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision

The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040

EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040

EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control.  The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone. 

EUR/USD News

Gold recovers after dropping below $1,900

Gold recovers after dropping below $1,900

With the initial reaction to the Fed's rate decision and the dot plot, gold dropped below $1,900. Chairman Powell's relatively dovish remarks, however, fueled a rebound in XAU/USD, which was last seen trading above $1,910.

Gold News

Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally

Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally

Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.

Read more

Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium

Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka

Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down,  six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures