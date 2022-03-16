USD/JPY appreciates to fresh highs beyond 119.00 after Fed’s hike

- The dollar hits fresh 7-year highs beyond 119.00 after Fed's hike.
- The Federal Reserve raises rates by 25 basis points and hints at six more hikes.
- USD/JPY seen rallying towards 122.90/123.00 – Credit Suisse.
The US dollar has jumped about 0.5% against the Japanese yen to hit fresh long-term highs above 119.00 after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to hike interest rates.
Fed’s rate hike pushes the US dollar higher
The greenback has extended its recent rally, pushing an already battered yen to hit fresh seven-year lows at 119.10.
The Federal Reserve has confirmed market expectations increasing the Federal Funds Rate by 25 basis points to 0.50% for the first time since 2018.
Furthermore, the bank has hinted at seven rate hikes in 2022, that is, one at each remaining monetary policy meeting, and affirmed the commitment to start reducing its $9 Trillion balance sheet after their next meeting.
The Monetary Policy Committee notes that supply difficulties and the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed inflation to its highest levels in the last four decades and warns that Ukraine’s invasion is highly likely to increase inflationary pressures and weigh on economic activity.
The rate hike has been approved by 8 votes to 1 with the dissenting voice of the St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who wanted a 50-basis-point hike.
USD/JPY seen appreciating to 122.90/123.00 area – Credit Suisse
On a longer-term perspective, FX Analysts at Credit Suisse see further room for USD appreciation: “We maintain our long-held bullish outlook with resistance seen next at the 2018 highs at 118.61/66 and with 122.90/123.00 still our ultimate objective (…) Support at 116.35/10 now ideally holds, although only a close back below the 55-day average at 115.24 would warn of a ‘false’ break higher.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|118.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.67
|Daily SMA50
|115.24
|Daily SMA100
|114.64
|Daily SMA200
|112.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|118.45
|Previous Daily Low
|117.7
|Previous Weekly High
|117.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.81
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|117.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|117.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|118.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|119.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold recovers after dropping below $1,900
With the initial reaction to the Fed's rate decision and the dot plot, gold dropped below $1,900. Chairman Powell's relatively dovish remarks, however, fueled a rebound in XAU/USD, which was last seen trading above $1,910.
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.