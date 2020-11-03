USD/JPY and yen crosses in the spotlight for US elections

- USD/JPY on the back foot as markets get set for a Blue wave.
- The market is positioned heavily short of the greenback.
- A Trump surprise victory could upset the forex space.
- Yen's value might have to be searched for through the crosses.
USD/JPY is trading at 104.50 between a range of 104.43 and a high of 104.80, -0.15% on the day so far as the market brace for the US election outcome.
The US dollar is under pressure. DXY is down some 0.66% at the time of writing.
Markets have priced in a sweeping Democratic Party victory, or a so-called "blue wave," where a win by former Vice President Joe Biden with Democrats taking both houses of Congress would indicate that further stimulus is on the way.
The dollar has been been on the back foot since markets started to price in a global economic recovery, a covid vaccine as well as ongoing fiscal and central bank stimulus in anticipation of renewed reflationary momentum.
The reflation would be expected to weigh on Treasury prices, pushing yields as well as equities higher and the US dollar lower.
Risks of a US election surprise
However, the elections are not a done deal.
Casting minds back to the polls of 2016, the Democratic nominee was ahead by a large margin but on election night, the now-US President Donald Trump won.
The risk for markets on election night is that If the result is close, and there is every chance it might be considering the key battleground states - a winner might not be called until much later into the night, if at all.
Considering the coronavirus, an extremely high turn out and numbers of mailed ballots are anticipated to slow up the process which also significantly risks the chances of a legal challenge by either party.
Markets will have their eyes on Florida, which is the largest swing state, for it has been counting mail-in ballots for some time, as have North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa, and Ohio.
Pennsylvania is another swing state which will count mail-in ballots received through Friday, which raises the prospects of on-going legal challenges.
Yen's value could be through the crosses
For the yen, equities will be critical.
The risk of protests and outright rioting is significantly high for this year's election which will not bode well for risk appetite, especially throughout a contested election.
On the flip side, it could be argued that both the yen and US dollar would appreciate if there is a contested outcome or if Trump surprises with a victory again.
Dollar short positions have been mounting and are therefore subject to a sharp reversal on a Trump victory or contested election.
Therefore, yen value might have to be searched for in the crosses in any scenario other than a market-friendly Blue wave.
Eyes on EUR/USD's precarious daily chart
AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY could be where the most action will be seen when considering an ultra-easy Reserve Bank of Australia, Brexit and UK/EU COVID risks as well as a technically vulnerable EUR/USD:
A short squeeze in the dollar on a Trump victory/contested election will surely weigh heavily on the euro. The uncertainty favours the yen could materially impact EUR/JPY heavily to the downside.
EUR/JPY bearish market structure forecast
The following is a bearish market structure analysis of EUR/JPY which forecasts two ultimately bearish scenarios and a bullish bias above 124.20.
1) The cross falls from a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and confluence with the market structure to a -0.618% Fib target in the 120.80s.
2) The price runs higher to test mid-October lows and a 61.8% Fibonacci confluence before falling in a bearish extension in a -0.272 Fibonacci of the correction lows and highs to test 121.05.
USD/JPY levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|104.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.14
|Daily SMA50
|105.46
|Daily SMA100
|106.03
|Daily SMA200
|107.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.95
|Previous Daily Low
|104.53
|Previous Weekly High
|105.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.03
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.17 on upbeat mood ahead of US elections
EUR/USD is rising above 1.17 as the market mood improves on US Election Day. President Trump is trailing rival Biden, albeit in narrow margins in critical states. Covid is weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.30 as markets await the next US president
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, rising as markets reposition ahead of the US elections. UK PM Johnson is struggling to pass his new lockdown in parliament.
Gold: Bulls seize control above $1900 mark ahead of US elections
Gold scaled higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and built on its recent bounce from one-month lows, around the $1860 region touched last week.
2020 Elections: The case for a historic Trump defeat, in five quick charts
2016 all over again? Anxious Democrats, hopeful Republicans, and pundits all over seem to focus on President Donald Trump's chances of victory in 2020. However, all signs are pointing in a different direction.
WTI extends the upside above $38.00 ahead of API, US elections
Prices of the WTI climb further and retake the $38.00 yardstick. Risk-on sentiment anticipates a win by Joe Biden at Tuesday’s elections. The API will report on US crude oil inventories later in the NA session.