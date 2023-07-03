USD/JPY aims to recapture 145.00 as US Manufacturing PMI hogs limelight

- USD/JPY is marching towards its previous week’s high at 145.00 ahead of US factory activity data.
- Investors are turning cautious ahead of the quarterly result season.
- A stealth intervention by the BoJ in the FX moves is widely anticipated as the Japanese Yen is consistently depreciating.
The USD/JPY pair is looking to recapture the previous week’s high of 145.00 in the early London session. The asset is broadly having strength despite the sheer correction in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has surrendered the majority of gains added in the Asian session as investors are cautious about United States Manufacturing PMI data.
S&P500 futures have surrendered their gains and have turned negative, portraying a decline in the risk appetite of the market participants. Investors are turning cautious ahead of the quarterly result season. Banking and technology stocks are likely to be under pressure due to tight credit conditions and higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The US Dollar Index has corrected to near 103.00 ahead of the key PMI figures. According to the estimates, Manufacturing PMI is seen expanding to 47.2 vs. the former release of 46.9. Investors should note that factory activities have been contracting straight for the past seven months and are expected to continue their contracting spell due to higher interest rates from the Fed. Apart from that, New Orders Index is expected to jump to 44.0 vs. the former release of 42.6.
Later this week, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes will remain in focus. The minutes will provide a detailed explanation of the steady interest rate policy. However, Fed chair Jerome Powell has conveyed that two small interest rate hikes are appropriate this year.
On the Japanese Yen front, a stealth intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in the FX moves is widely anticipated as the Japanese Yen is consistently depreciating. BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino stated last week that signs of cost-push inflation are easing and demand-driven inflation is taking some place. This could be the outcome of an expansionary interest rate policy and rising wages.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|144.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.65
|Daily SMA50
|138.8
|Daily SMA100
|136.27
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.07
|Previous Daily Low
|144.2
|Previous Weekly High
|145.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.94
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0900 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to move sideways in a narrow channel at around 1.0900 on Monday. The ISM Manufacturing PMI will be featured in the US economic docket. Stock and bond markets in the US will close early in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.2700, US PMIs eyed
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.2700 in the early American session on Monday. The US Dollar holds its ground against its rivals following Friday's sharp decline, not allowing the pair to gain traction ahead of key PMI readings.
Gold recovers to $1,920 as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above $1,920 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.85% in the early American session, helping XAU/USD stretch higher. Eyes on ISM Manufacturing PMI survey.
Litecoin price holds above $100 even as on-chain metrics suggest downturn ahead
Litecoin network’s on-chain metrics signaled a bullish turn in LTC price last week, pushing its price up to a monthly high of $114.95 on Monday, but the altcoin might be on the cusp of a correction as some indicators have flipped bearish over the weekend.
S&P 500 Forecast: At 2023 high, index should continue advancing toward Friday jobs report
The S&P 500 index begins the week at a new high for the year based on the June 30 close at 4,450. The index has been on a steady upward trajectory since mid-March and shows no signs of stopping.