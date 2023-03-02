USD/JPY aims to break 136.20 as Fed rate hike fears back in action

- USD/JPY is making efforts in breaking above 136.20 amid solid US Treasury yields.
- S&P500 futures have added marginal gains, portraying a minor recovery in investors’ risk appetite.
- US New Orders Index PMI and Manufacturers' Prices Paid convey that the inflation situation is getting complex.
The USD/JPY pair is struggling to extend its auction above 136.40 while the downside looks supported around 136.00 in the Asian session. The asset is expected to continue its upside journey and deliver a break above the 136.40 resistance as investors are eyeing more rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed) to strengthen its defense in the battle against persistent inflation.
S&P500 futures have added marginal gains in the Asian session after a negative Wednesday, portraying a minor recovery in investors’ risk appetite, however, the overall market mood is quite risk-averse. The range of the US Dollar Index (DXY) looks capped after wild movements, is expected to display a contraction ahead.
It seems that the hawkish stance of Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers has infused fresh blood into the US Treasury yields. The alpha delivered on 10-year US government bonds has scaled to 4%.
Considering the stubborn nature of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI), Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic expected the central bank to push the terminal rate to the 5.00%-5.25% range. Apart from that, the Fed policymaker expects the central bank to keep the terminal rate elevated beyond 2023. Also, Fed chair Jerome Powell has been reiterating that a consideration of a premature rate cut could have a devastating impact on the inflation situation.
The release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI on Wednesday has cleared that the price index is expected to deliver a rebound ahead. Feb PMI numbers failed to impress the street, however, New Orders Index and Manufacturers Prices Paid managed to convey that the inflation situation is getting complex. The order book looks solid as figures jumped to 47.0 from the expectations of 43.7 and the former release of 42.5. And, the Manufacturing Price Paid climbed to 51.3 vs. the consensus of 45.0 and the former release of 44.5, which indicates that Producer Price Index (PPI) might deliver a surprise upside ahead.
On the Tokyo front, back-to-back dovish commentaries from Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers are impacting the Japanese Yen. After dovish commentaries from BoJ Governor Nominee Kazuo Ueda and BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino, the current monetary policy has also been considered as appropriate by board member Junko Nakagawa. He cited “An expansionary policy is highly essential for supporting the economy and fueling wages.”
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|136.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.47
|Daily SMA50
|131.94
|Daily SMA100
|136.86
|Daily SMA200
|137.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.47
|Previous Daily Low
|135.26
|Previous Weekly High
|136.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.92
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continued to stretch lower and declined below 1.1950 on Thursday. Upbeat employment-related data releases from the US seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar in the second half of the day and weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,830 in the early American session on Thursday after having recovered to $1,840 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally.
Johnson and Johnson trade idea: How to play the short term trend accelerating lower
In the short term Johnson and Johnson has been accelerating lower. In the long term Johnson and Johnson has been accelerating lower. Within 1 week, our worst-case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for JNJ, is $ 150.6279.