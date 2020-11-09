USD/JPY advances to 20-day highs above 105.50, up more than 2%

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY is gaining more than 2% on Monday.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield soared to fresh multi-month highs.
  • US Dollar Index closes in on 93.00 after sharp U-turn.

The USD/JPY pair extended its rally in the American trading hours on Monday and touched its highest level since October 20th at 105.59. As of writing, the pair was up 2.15% on the day at 105.55.

JPY struggles to find demand as a safe-haven

The broad-based USD strength and the risk-on market mood provide a strong boost to USD/JPY at the start of the week.

Earlier in the day, Pfizer reported that its coronavirus vaccine showed a more-than-90% effectiveness in the phase-three trial. This development triggered a risk rally in financial markets and Wall Street's main indexes opened at fresh all-time highs. At the moment, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes gain 2.7% and 3.8%, respectively.

Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun.

Additionally, the US Treasury bond yields soared higher and helped the greenback outperform its rivals. The US Dollar Index, which lost 1.75% last week, is currently up 0.7% on the day at 92.86 and the 10-year US T-bond yield is at its highest level since March at 0.953%, up 16.6%. 

Trade Balance will be released from Japan in the early trading hours of the Asian session but the risk sentiment is likely to remain the primary driver of the markets. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.55
Today Daily Change 2.25
Today Daily Change % 2.18
Today daily open 103.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.78
Daily SMA50 105.29
Daily SMA100 105.91
Daily SMA200 107.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.76
Previous Daily Low 103.18
Previous Weekly High 105.35
Previous Weekly Low 103.18
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 102.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.23

 

 

