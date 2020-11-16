USD/JPY advances to 105.00 area on positive sentiment brought by vaccine news

- USD/JPY is trading in the positive territory on Monday.
- JPY stays under pressure as risk flows dominate markets.
- Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective.
After starting the new week in a calm manner and moving sideways in a narrow band, the USD/JPY gained traction during the European trading hours and advanced to a daily high of 105.12. As of writing, the pair was up 0.25% on the day at 104.90.
During the Asian session, the data from Japan revealed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter expanded by 5% on a quarterly basis and beat the market expectation of 4.4%. This report allowed Nikkei 225 Index to close the day 2.05% but had no impact on the JPY's performance against its rivals.
Wall Street looks to open higher on Monday
The improving risk sentiment after Moderna reported that the interim analysis showed its coronavirus vaccine candidate was 94.5% effective made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven. Reflecting the risk-on environment, US stock futures rose sharply and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures and Dow Jones Futures are both up more than 1%.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which is currently up 0.12% at 92.82, edged slightly higher on the back of rising T-bond yields and allowed the bullish momentum surrounding USD/JPY to remain intact.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed that that Empire State Manufacturing Index dropped to 6.3 in November from 10.5 in October but was largely ignored by the market participant.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|104.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.73
|Daily SMA50
|105.2
|Daily SMA100
|105.82
|Daily SMA200
|106.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.17
|Previous Daily Low
|104.56
|Previous Weekly High
|105.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.2
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from daily highs despite rallying equities
EUR/USD retreated from 1.1868 and trades around 1.1820. Optimism about coronavirus vaccines is outweighing the increase in cases on both sides of the Atlantic. Moderna announced a longer shelf life than Pfizer for its immunization. Dollar up alongside Wall Street.
GBP/USD slips below 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, falling from the highs after UK PM Johnson said that his country can prosper even without a Brexit deal. Talks continue in Brussels.
XAU/USD slumps to $1,870 area on Moderna vaccine news
Renewed coronavirus vaccine optimism provided a boost to market sentiment on Monday and caused gold to lose interest as a safe-haven. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair, which touched a daily low of $1,864, was trading at $1,875, losing 0.76% on a daily basis.
Crypto market bull cycle is just getting started
Investors in the cryptocurrency market have started to count days to the end of the year. The usual end of the year rally is expected to elevate crypto assets to higher levels.
WTI rallies to the $42.00 area on risk appetite, OPEC+
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate manage to reverse the recent downside and re-visit the $42.00 area on Monday.