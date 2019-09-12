USD/JPY advances above 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield refreshes monthly highs

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 2.5%.
- Renewed trade optimism boosts risk appetite in the NA session.
- US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory near 98.30.
After testing the 107.50 handle during the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its course and rose above the 108 mark as the improving risk sentiment caused investors to move away from the safe-haven JPY. As of writing, the pair was up 0.27% on the day at 108.10.
Trade headlines steal the spotlight
Earlier today, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that they were looking forward to making 'meaningful progress' in trade talks with China in the next couple of weeks to revive hopes of the trade conflict coming to an end before escalating any further. Additionally, Bloomberg in a report claimed that Trump administration advisers were considering the option of offering China an interim trade deal in order to secure agricultural purchases with an exchange for delaying tariffs.
Although White House quickly denied the report, risk-on flows continued to dominate the market action. Finally, citing a person familiar with the discussions, Politico claimed that President Trump's top economic advisers were trying to bring back the deal that they have negotiated with China back in May with an aim to prevent the next set of tariffs going into effect in December.
Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to its highest level since early August and was last up 2.7% on the day at 1.784%. Furthermore, Wall Street's three main indexes all add more than 5% to confirm the positive sentiment.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index remains on track to close the day in the negative territory despite today's upbeat inflation data from the US, which showed that the annual core Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to its highest level in more than 10 years at 2.4% in August, and caps the pair's upside for the time being.
The sharp upsurge witnessed in the EUR/USD pair following the mixed initial reaction to the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcements today seems to be the primary reason behind the broad USD weakness.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|107.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.48
|Daily SMA50
|107.15
|Daily SMA100
|108.19
|Daily SMA200
|109.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.86
|Previous Daily Low
|107.5
|Previous Weekly High
|107.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.74
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses ECB losses and shoots above 1.1050
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, up over 100 pips from the lows. The ECB's decision to cut rate by 10bps and launch a new QE program triggered high volatility.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2350 amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is back to around 1.2350 after falling earlier. The Yellowhammer documents have revealed worrying economic outcomes in a no-deal scenario. US inflation beat expectations.
USD/JPY advances above 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield refreshes monthly highs
After testing the 107.50 handle during the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its course and rose above the 108 mark as the improving risk sentiment caused investors to move away from the safe-haven JPY.
Gold and silver ratio higher as silver bulls capitulate
Precious metals were mixed on Thursday, as investors weighed the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week despite positive US data while balancing up the risks associated with the European Central Bank's announcements earlier today.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.