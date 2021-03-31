USD/JPY accelerates higher to the 111.13/38 target zone – Commerzbank

The vertical rise in USD/JPY extends into a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday and the pair now targets the 111.13/38 price zone, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports.
See: USD/JPY to move downward as US yields set to curtail its gains – Rabobank
Key quotes
“USD/JPY’s strong rally has already taken it above the late July 2018 low at 110.58 and thus targets the 111.13/38 October 2018 low and mid-February 2019 high. Further up beckon the 112.23/40 April 2019 and February 2020 highs.”
“Slips should find support around the 109.36 mid-March high.”
“We will retain our overall bullish forecast while the cross stays above the March 10 and 23 lows at 108.41/34.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
