USD/JPY: Above moving averages, bullish stance reinforced

The USD/JPY pair retains its bullish stance, after bouncing quite fast from an intraday low of 108.69. US ADP survey is expected to show a loss of 9 million positions while Japan services output bounced but remained deep in contraction territory, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik reports.
Key quotes
“Japan published the Jibun Bank Services PMI, which bounced in May to 26.5 from 21.5. China released the Caixin Services PMI for the same month, which jumped to 55 from 44.4, further boosting the optimistic mood.”
“The US session will bring the May ADP survey on private jobs’ creation. The sector is expected to have lost 9 million positions, after losing over 20 million in the previous month. The country will also unveil the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 44 from 41.8 in April.”
“The 4-hour chart shows that USD/JPY holds well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating north above the larger ones while the RSI indicator hovers within overbought levels. The Momentum indicator resumed its advance after correcting extreme readings.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.12 amid risk-on mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.12, the highest since March. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid optimism for reopening and stimulus, shrugging off civil unrest. EZ Services PMIs beat estimates. ADP's jobs report is eyed.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI beat expectations with 29 points, still reflecting deep contraction.
Crypto market stays strong despite yesterday's sell-off
Once the storm has passed, the real effects are zero at the technical analysis level. The impact on sentiment has been great and returns the market to a neutral level. The market is still in a phase of accumulation, according to a well-known quantitative analyst.
WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00
WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Gold: Prints rounding top on 4-hour chart above $1,700
Gold stays mildly offered after stepping back from $1,745. Considering the bullion’s moderate pullback since the week’s start, a potential rounding top bearish formation appears on the 4-hour chart. An ascending trend line from April 21 is on the bears’ radars.