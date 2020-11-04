USD/JPY: A drop below 104.00 remains on the cards – UOB

Further downside in USD/JPY does not rule out a breach of the 104.00 level in the next weeks, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hoour view: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘trade between 104.50 and 105.00’. USD subsequently traded between 104.42 and 104.81. The relatively quiet price actions offer no fresh clues and USD could continue to trade sideways, albeit within a broader range of 104.20/104.90.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from last Thursday (29 Oct, spot at 104.35). As highlighted, ‘downward momentum has improved albeit not by much’. We added, ‘the risk of a break of 104.00 has increased and would continue to increase as long as USD does not move above 105.00’. While USD subsequently dropped to a low of 104.01, it has not been able to make much headway on the downside. From here, a break of 104.00 is not ruled out just yet but in order to rejuvenate the current flagging downward momentum, USD has to move and stay below 104.50 these few days or a break of 105.00 would indicate that USD is not ready to move below 104.00.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets unnerved
The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are nervous amid a tighter-than-expected race. Trump is outperforming the polls Live coverage of the critical event.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1650 amid US election nail biter
EUR/USD resumes declines, trading back below 1.1650, as the US dollar regains footing amid a much tighter election race. Trump has surprised the polls to the upside. Both candidates are confident about their election win.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.3000 amid a tighter US election race
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3000 on broad US dollar strength. The market mood remains tepid amid a much tighter US election. UK Services PMI and US data can entertain traders amid a long night before the final results.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, trying to stabilize near $1900 mark
Gold witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. The uncertainty about the final outcome of the US election helped limit any further losses.
WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful
WTI portray another attempt to refresh one-week high. API marked a surprise draw in inventories for the week ended on October 30. Risks wobble amid mixed clues concerning the blue wave forecasts, Trump gives a tough fight to Biden.