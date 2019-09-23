USD/JPY: A continuing drop in UST-JGB yield differentials could send pair to 100 - CitiBank

Analysts at Citibank, forecast USD/JPY to trade around 107 in a 0-3M period and at 104 over 6-10M. They have a bearish view long term.
Key Quotes:
“As expected the BoJ left its policy unchanged, with the statement that suggests its intention to review the recent economic and financial developments more deeply at the next meeting scheduled on Oct 30- 31than usual. The market expectation of rate cut in Oct mounted which limit the JPY upside. The mounted geopolitical risk lead money flow into safe-havens and support yen.”
“The ease of trade tension combined with the recent upbeat US ISM Non-manufacturing print and latest shock to oil prices appear to have taken the steam out of the duration rally for now. However, any further BoJ ease will be reactive to ECB/ Fed easing and therefore likely following JPY strength. As such, a continuing drop in UST-JGB yield differentials would likely point to still lower USD/JPY over time and even current levels seem to point to a move back to USD/JPY 100 or lower.”
“USD/JPY could not stand at 108 level and posted an inverted hammer pattern reflecting a rejection of last week’s highs above 108 and suggesting another leg down to the levels below 105. A breach of the 104.50 area would to us open the way for the levels closer to 99.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles just below 1.1000
First weighed by risk aversion, later by poor EU data, the shared currency remains weak amid a steeper economic downturn in September as reported by Markit. A better market mood in US trading hours helped it bounce from 1.0977.
GBP/USD depressed alongside hopes for a Brexit deal
The lack of progress in talks between the UK and the EU to replace the Irish backstop is somehow denting bulls’ hopes. GBP/USD correcting lower, not yet at risk of turning bearish.
USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff
The USD/JPY pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian session near the 107.70 mark but came under strong bearish pressure in the European morning after the disappointing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings from the euro area and Germany revived concerns over a global economic slowdown and ramped up the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.
Gold rises further above $1520, hits two-week highs
Gold broke to the upside during the American session and extended gains. It reached at $1,526 the strongest level in two weeks.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.