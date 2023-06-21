USD/JPY: 200-DMA near 138/137.20 expected to provide support – SocGen

Economists at Société Générale analyze USD/JPY technical outlook.
Converging towards 142.50/142.80
After a brief pause, USD/JPY has resumed its phase of rebound. The pair is now challenging a multi-month channel band; an initial pullback is not ruled out however 200-DMA near 138/137.20 is expected to provide support. Defending this can lead to continuation in up move.
Next potential hurdles are at 142.50/142.80, the 61.8% retracement from last year and 144.40.
See: USD/JPY to break above 142.25/50 toward next resistance at resistance at 145.00/12 – Credit Suisse
