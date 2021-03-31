USD/JPY: 111.00 tested amid Japan’s FY-end flows, higher yields and bullish technicals

- USD/JPY gathers pace for a break above 111.00 amid favorable technical setup.
- Higher T-yields, Japanese FY-end flows continue to cheer USD/JPY bulls.
- All eyes on the yields and Biden’s infrastructure spending plans.
The vertical rise in USD/JPY extends into a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, as the bulls reach the highest levels seen since January 2020.
At the press time, the major adds 0.46% to trade at 110.87, having hit fresh multi-month highs at 110.97 in the last hour.
The move higher in the spot could be mainly attributed to the Japanese Fiscal Year-end settlement, as the businesses close their books while repatriation flows also hold the key.
Additionally, the rally in the US Treasury yields and the dollar amid hopes of further US fiscal spending to boost the post-pandemic economic recovery also collaborate with the upsurge in the spot.
Looking ahead, the main event risk for the major remains US President Joe Biden’s speech while the broader market sentiment and month-end flows will likely remain the key drivers.
From a near-term technical perspective, USD/JPY’s daily chart paints a bullish picture, with the buyers extending the upside break from a bullish flag formation.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
A golden cross confirmed last week bolstered the bullish technical breakout, prompting a test of the 111 level.
The next stop for the bulls is seen at the horizontal trendline (orange) support at 111.75. Further up, the yellow trendline support at 112.26 could be tested if the spot sustains the break above 111.00.
However, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) already into the overbought zone, a corrective pullback cannot be ruled out before the uptrend resumes.
Therefore, the spot could retreat towards the daily lows of 110.27, below which the 110.00 round number could offer strong support.
USD/JPY: Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.51
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|110.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.82
|Daily SMA50
|106.57
|Daily SMA100
|105.24
|Daily SMA200
|105.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.43
|Previous Daily Low
|109.74
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.4
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
