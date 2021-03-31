USD/JPY: 111.00 tested amid Japan’s FY-end flows, higher yields and bullish technicals

USD/JPY gathers pace for a break above 111.00 amid favorable technical setup.

Higher T-yields, Japanese FY-end flows continue to cheer USD/JPY bulls.

All eyes on the yields and Biden’s infrastructure spending plans.

The vertical rise in USD/JPY extends into a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, as the bulls reach the highest levels seen since January 2020.

At the press time, the major adds 0.46% to trade at 110.87, having hit fresh multi-month highs at 110.97 in the last hour.

The move higher in the spot could be mainly attributed to the Japanese Fiscal Year-end settlement, as the businesses close their books while repatriation flows also hold the key.

Additionally, the rally in the US Treasury yields and the dollar amid hopes of further US fiscal spending to boost the post-pandemic economic recovery also collaborate with the upsurge in the spot.

Looking ahead, the main event risk for the major remains US President Joe Biden’s speech while the broader market sentiment and month-end flows will likely remain the key drivers.

From a near-term technical perspective, USD/JPY’s daily chart paints a bullish picture, with the buyers extending the upside break from a bullish flag formation.

USD/JPY: Daily chart

A golden cross confirmed last week bolstered the bullish technical breakout, prompting a test of the 111 level.

The next stop for the bulls is seen at the horizontal trendline (orange) support at 111.75. Further up, the yellow trendline support at 112.26 could be tested if the spot sustains the break above 111.00.

However, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) already into the overbought zone, a corrective pullback cannot be ruled out before the uptrend resumes.

Therefore, the spot could retreat towards the daily lows of 110.27, below which the 110.00 round number could offer strong support.

USD/JPY: Additional levels