USD/JPY: 110.00 – a tough nut to crack ahead of US NFP

- USD/JPY bulls cautious amid negative Treasury yields, S&P 500 futures.
- Risk-off losing steam heading into European trading?
- Markets await US NFP data amid rising coronavirus concerns.
The market mood is seen improving slightly in early Europe, allowing a bounce in the USD/JPY pair back to test the 110 level, as investors find some respite from the comments by the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga.
Suga said that Japan will roll out emergency policies to combat the coronavirus negative economic impact as soon as next week. This comes after the numbers of confirmed virus cases in China and Japan rose while the Japanese Economy Minister Nishimura said that the outbreak is beginning to affect the regional economies.
The anti-risk yen defended minor bids in Asia, having knocked-off USD/JPY to a session low of 109.82, as the risk-off action dominated across the markets, indicated by losses in the US equity futures and Treasury yields. Meanwhile, a minor corrective slide seen in the US dollar across its main competitors also added to the weakness in the major.
Despite the latest uptick, the pair struggles to chew the offers at the 110 barrier and reverts to the familiar trading range around 109.90 region. The extension of the losses in the US rates are seen capping the USD/JPY bounce while the downside remains cushioned by a fresh round of dollar buying across the board.
All eyes now remain on the US Non-Farm Employment and fresh China coronavirus update for the next direction in the spot.
USD/JPY Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|109.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.53
|Daily SMA50
|109.23
|Daily SMA100
|108.8
|Daily SMA200
|108.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110
|Previous Daily Low
|109.74
|Previous Weekly High
|109.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.31
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 2020 lows after weak German figures, ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0950, at the lowest since October. German and French industrial output figures badly disappointed. Coronavirus headlines and US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
GBP/USD hits fresh 2020 lows amid USD strength, ahead of Brexit
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after hitting fresh six-week lows. The US dollar remains robust ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls while concerns of a no-trade deal Brexit is weighing on the pound.
Forex Today: Coronavirus fears are prominent, dollar remains dominant, Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
Markets: The US dollar has been holding onto its gains as tension mounts ahead of the US jobs report. The greenback is rising on robust US data, and as somewhat receding fears from the coronavirus are pushing US yields higher.
Gold: Regains footing above 21-day SMA
Gold prices remain modestly changed to $1,566.50 during the pre-Europe session on Friday. Still, the yellow metal remains positive while gaining back its stand above 21-day SMA. Mid-January low could also challenge the sellers.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.