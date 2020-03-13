USD/JPY: 108.00 tested after the three big figures surge, Trump eyed

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/JPY to the moon amid a sold rebound in risk sentiment.
  • Global central banks’ coronavirus relief drives stocks, yields higher.
  • Trump’s speech on virus to determine the next direction in the spot.

The Japanese yen remains heavily battered against the US dollar on Friday, fuelling a massive 3% rally in USD/JPY, as the bulls now look to conquer the 108 handle ahead of US President Trump’s news conference on coronavirus.

The three big figures rebound in the spot can be mainly attributed to a sharp turnaround in the risk sentiment, reflected by the upsurge in the US equity futures, Wall Street indices and Treasury yields across the curve.

The rally in the Treasury yields drives the US dollar index to a new two-week high of 98.78, which eventually collaborates with the upside in the major. The risk recovery was triggered after the sentiment was lifted by the global central banks’ announcing stimulus measures to cushion the economic blow of the virus spread and stabilize the market.

The Fed announced a QE program while the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced unscheduled liquidity injections of JPY 500billion and JPY 200billion via reverse repos and JGBS respectively. The Japanese central bank also purchased ETFs for the sixth time this month to stem the declines in the regional stock market.

At press time, the bulls are consolidating the tremendous rise near 107.56, as they turn cautious ahead of Trump’s media address at 1900 GMT, where he is likely to announce a national emergency, in the face of the infectious disease.

USD/JPY technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.72
Today Daily Change 3.12
Today Daily Change % 2.98
Today daily open 104.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.27
Daily SMA50 108.97
Daily SMA100 108.97
Daily SMA200 108.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.1
Previous Daily Low 103.08
Previous Weekly High 108.58
Previous Weekly Low 105
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 101.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 100.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1050 amid coronavirus fears

EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1050 amid coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 as the dollar rises alongside yields. Stocks are attempting a recovery after Thursday's major sell-off. Both the Fed and the ECB made moves to alleviate financial stress. US consumer sentiment dropped, yet beat expectations. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes below 1.24 on immense dollar strength

GBP/USD crashes below 1.24 on immense dollar strength

GBP/USD is falling below 1.24, the lowest since October earlier. The greenback is gaining across the board as yields rise amid some market calm after the coronavirus-correlated crash on Thursday.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tumbles to fresh 2020 lows amid stock market crash, nearing $1500/oz

XAU/USD tumbles to fresh 2020 lows amid stock market crash, nearing $1500/oz

Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs however the metal is retracing down sharply from the 2020 tops, now challenging the 1540 level and the 100 SMA on the daily chart.

Gold News

Surgical precision bloodshed on the crypto board

Surgical precision bloodshed on the crypto board

The crypto market experienced bleeding tears in the last few hours. The COVID-19 pandemic opened Pandora's box and the liquidation of all types of assets is being disrupted and demolished.

Read more

WTI pulls away from daily highs, still up more than 4% above $32

WTI pulls away from daily highs, still up more than 4% above $32

Crude oil capitalized on the improving market sentiment on Friday and rose to a daily high of $33.84 before losing its traction during the American session. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures