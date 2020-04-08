USD/JPY: 106.92 viewed as an interim low – Commerzbank

The 106.92 mark is viewed as an interim low for the USD/JPY pair and Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, predicts a recovery.

Key quotes

“We continue to regard the 106.92 recent low as an interim low. We favour recovery and look for a retest of the 111.88/112.23 February high and 2017-2020 down channel, which we suspect will again hold.

“Initial support is the 108.31 accelerated uptrend and the 106.92 1st April low. A slide back below 106.27, the 50% retracement, is required to alleviate immediate upside pressure for focus to revert back to 104.46, the August low.”