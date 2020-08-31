USD/JPY has moved below the 21 moving average on the 15-min chart in a bearish environment which gives rise to the possibility of a higher risk short trade set-up.
The entry-level is set at a resistance structure where the price, on a longer-term daily and weekly perspective, is meeting the confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
On the 15-min chart, the setup, for a 1: risk to reward, with stop loss above the corrective highs, is as follows:
15-min chart
However, this is a higher risk trade set-up considering the price action is within a bullish hourly impulse and correction as follows:
The above 1-hour chart offers a bullish scenario, although the conditions are still not ripe for a long, so the current price action on the bearish impulse takes priority, but it is higher risk.
The 15 min RSI is bearish below 50
The hourly conditions are bearish
The above chart shows that the most recent price action is bearish with the eclipse offering resistance in a correction of the bearish impulse.
The daily chart shows price at 38.2% Fib retracement
Overall, the longer term time frames are also bearish as illustrated in the following analysis:
Meanwhile, Iin the above daily chart, bears will expect the resistance structure to hold with the confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
Update
Aim for breakeven and wait for bullish entry conditions instead.
The original trade was stopped out at a loss and a long position with a 1:2 risk to reward in a bullish environment on the 15-min chart was executed, albeit at reduced risk.
The hourly impulse was corrected with force, which makes the long set-up less convincing.
However, the position is guarded by a stop loss below the dynamic support line and the corrective lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
