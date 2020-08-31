USD/JPY has moved below the 21 moving average on the 15-min chart in a bearish environment which gives rise to the possibility of a higher risk short trade set-up.

The entry-level is set at a resistance structure where the price, on a longer-term daily and weekly perspective, is meeting the confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

On the 15-min chart, the setup, for a 1: risk to reward, with stop loss above the corrective highs, is as follows:

15-min chart

However, this is a higher risk trade set-up considering the price action is within a bullish hourly impulse and correction as follows:

The above 1-hour chart offers a bullish scenario, although the conditions are still not ripe for a long, so the current price action on the bearish impulse takes priority, but it is higher risk.

The 15 min RSI is bearish below 50

The hourly conditions are bearish

The above chart shows that the most recent price action is bearish with the eclipse offering resistance in a correction of the bearish impulse.

The daily chart shows price at 38.2% Fib retracement

Overall, the longer term time frames are also bearish as illustrated in the following analysis:

Meanwhile, Iin the above daily chart, bears will expect the resistance structure to hold with the confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

Update

Aim for breakeven and wait for bullish entry conditions instead.

The original trade was stopped out at a loss and a long position with a 1:2 risk to reward in a bullish environment on the 15-min chart was executed, albeit at reduced risk.

The hourly impulse was corrected with force, which makes the long set-up less convincing.

However, the position is guarded by a stop loss below the dynamic support line and the corrective lows.